

Dynamic Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Dynamic Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator is a custom MQL5 technical analysis tool specifically designed to detect unmitigated (untouched) market price imbalances. This indicator is perfectly suited for traders utilizing *Smart Money Concepts (SMC)* or *Price Action* trading styles.

Core Features and Functions

1. Unmitigated FVG Detection (Bullish & Bearish)

- Automatically detects emerging FVGs (a 3-candle pattern) and highlights the *gap* area where price has moved too rapidly without opposing liquidity.

- Bullish FVG : A gap formed between the High of Candle 1 and the Low of Candle 3.

- Bearish FVG : A gap formed between the Low of Candle 1 and the High of Candle 3.

2. Auto-Removal of Mitigated FVGs

- If an FVG area is touched (mitigated) by subsequent price action, the indicator automatically deletes the corresponding FVG rectangle and label from the chart.

- This ensures your chart remains clean, displaying only "fresh" and relevant FVG zones to be used as *Entry* or *Target* areas.

3. Dynamic Forward Extension

- As long as the FVG zone remains untouched by price, the rectangle and text label dynamically extend forward in time (protruding ahead of the current price by a customizable length, default is 18 bars).

4. Previous Daily High & Low Markers

- The indicator provides crucial liquidity reference levels from the previous trading day (Previous Daily High & Low) by drawing automatic horizontal lines:

- Yesterday's High Line (Red) : Labeled with *"break high buy kembali masuk sell"* .

- Yesterday's Low Line (Green/Blue) : Labeled with *"break low sell masuk keatas lagi buy"* .

- These horizontal lines are automatically deleted and refreshed to the new levels whenever the trading day changes.

5. Alerts & Notifications

- Fully integrated with MT5 notification systems (Pop-up Alert, Sound, and Push Notifications) to notify you immediately when a new FVG pattern is formed.

Key Input Variables

- `BarsToKeep` (Default: 300) : Determines how far back (number of candles) the indicator will scan historical price data to look for FVGs.

- `ForwardBars` (Default: 18) : Sets the visual extension length of the FVG rectangles into the future (ahead of the current candle) for easy monitoring.

- `RectangleFill` (Default: true) : Determines whether the FVG rectangles will be filled with solid color or just drawn as outlines.

How to Use