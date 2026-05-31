This indicator is an implementation of Stochastic of Moving Average.

This indicator can be used as a filter indicator.

It can be associated with my free indicator "HLPeak_Trend".

The logic is implemented as Class, so you can copy and paste in your Expert Advisor code without using the function iCustom().

Use the class function ".Update(int shift)" to run or update the indicator class.

Usually use shift=0 in Expert Advisor.





Class Input Parameters:

int parPeriod; // Period

int parKPeriod; // K Period

int parDPeriod; // D Period

int parSlowingPeriod; // Slowing Period

ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE parPrice; // Applied Price

Class Output Buffers: (index 0=current, 1=previous)

double bufStoc[]; // Stochastic

double bufStoK[]; // Stochastic K line

double bufStoD[]; // Stochastic D line

int bufStoDir[]; // Direction (2=Strong Up, 1=Weak Up, -1=Weak Down, -2=Strong Down)



