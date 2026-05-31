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Stochastic Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This indicator is an implementation of Stochastic of Moving Average.
This indicator can be used as a filter indicator.
It can be associated with my free indicator "HLPeak_Trend".
The logic is implemented as Class, so you can copy and paste in your Expert Advisor code without using the function iCustom().
Use the class function ".Update(int shift)" to run or update the indicator class.
Usually use shift=0 in Expert Advisor.
Class Input Parameters:
int parPeriod; // Period
int parKPeriod; // K Period
int parDPeriod; // D Period
int parSlowingPeriod; // Slowing Period
ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE parPrice; // Applied Price
Class Output Buffers: (index 0=current, 1=previous)
double bufStoc[]; // Stochastic
double bufStoK[]; // Stochastic K line
double bufStoD[]; // Stochastic D line
int bufStoDir[]; // Direction (2=Strong Up, 1=Weak Up, -1=Weak Down, -2=Strong Down)
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