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Indicators

Stochastic Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Elmo Ferrera
Elmo Ferrera

Elmo Ferrera

2 codes 4 comments
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5092
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Stochastic_MA.mq4 (13.48 KB) view
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This indicator is an implementation of Stochastic of Moving Average.

This indicator can be used as a filter indicator.

It can be associated with my free indicator "HLPeak_Trend".

Stochastic_MA

The logic is implemented as Class, so you can copy and paste in your Expert Advisor code without using the function iCustom().

Use the class function ".Update(int shift)" to run or update the indicator class.

Usually use shift=0 in Expert Advisor.


Class Input Parameters:

   int   parPeriod;        // Period

   int   parKPeriod;       // K Period

   int   parDPeriod;       // D Period

   int   parSlowingPeriod; // Slowing Period

   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   parPrice;   // Applied Price

   

Class Output Buffers: (index 0=current, 1=previous)

   double bufStoc[];    // Stochastic

   double bufStoK[];    // Stochastic K line

   double bufStoD[];    // Stochastic D line

   int    bufStoDir[];  // Direction (2=Strong Up, 1=Weak Up, -1=Weak Down, -2=Strong Down)


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