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Script Account Information - script for MetaTrader 4

Farhad Soltani
Farhad Soltani

Farhad Soltani

Algorithmic Trading Developer | MQL5 & Python Expert
Quant Developer | Expert Advisor & AI Trading Systems
MQL5 Developer | Deep Learning & Automated Trading
Professional EA Developer for MetaTrader 5
3 codes 8 topics 14 comments
Views:
2795
Rating:
(5)
Published:
scr-info.mq4 (4.05 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Description:

This script will display all account information.

Image:

Account Info

Recommendations:

  • If your account information or customer will not have this script can be run.
  • Where do you want to add the email.
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