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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Script Account Information - script for MetaTrader 4
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Aura Heiken Ashi
Advanced smoothed Heiken Ashi indicator featuring automated Supply & Demand zones, EMA trend filtering, and multi-indicator momentum confirmation for high-precision trading.GlowTrend Pro
A sleek, color-changing trend follower based on adaptive moving averages with real-time reversal glow signals.
multiple order stop limit
this script to make multiple pending order limit or stop order like buystop buylimit or sellstop selllimitfair value gap/imbalance
Dynamic Fair Value Gap (FVG) is an MQL5 indicator for MetaTrader 4 that automatically detects market price imbalances. This indicator is perfectly suited for traders utilizing the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy.