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Indicators

Inside Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Reza Rahmad
Reza Rahmad

Reza Rahmad

i'm a programer in java and C and i trade about 4 years.i can make indicator for mql4 and mql5 just call me if you need me
13 codes 3 topics 19 comments
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4117
Rating:
(1)
Published:
inside bar.mq4 (11.49 KB) view
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Inside Bar is one of the most reliable candlestick patterns used by price action traders. It often signals an impending breakout. This premium indicator not only detects every Inside Bar on your chart, but also identifies the likely direction (bullish / bearish / neutral), draws a projection rectangle from the mother candle, and sends instant alerts to your desktop and mobile.


Key Features
Feature Benefit
✅ Auto Pattern Detection Identifies every Inside Bar – no manual scanning required.
✅ Smart Direction Filter Small candle’s close vs open determines bullish (⬆) or bearish (⬇) bias.
✅ Projection Rectangle Drawn from the mother candle’s high/low and extended forward (customizable bars).
✅ Multi‑Channel Alerts Popup, sound, 
✅ Color by Direction Green = bullish, Red = bearish, Blue = neutral – or set manual colors.
✅ Clean Chart Labels “Inside Bar BULLISH / BEARISH” text next to each rectangle.
✅ Keep Last N Bars Show only recent rectangles (e.g., last 50 bars) – keeps chart uncluttered.
✅ Works on Any Symbol Forex, indices, stocks, crypto, commodities – any timeframe.
✅ Lightweight & Fast Optimized loop processes only visible / recent bars.

Input Parameters (fully adjustable)
Parameter Description
BarsToKeep Number of past candles to keep rectangles visible (e.g., 50, 100).
ForwardBars How many bars to extend the rectangle to the right from the mother candle.
RectangleFill Enable/disable filled rectangle (true/false).
AutoColorByDirection If true – color changes automatically (green/red/blue).
BullishColor / BearishColor / NeutralColor Custom colors when auto mode is ON.
RectangleFillColor Fill color when auto mode is OFF.
EnableAlert Turn notifications ON/OFF.
EnableLabel Show text labels on chart.
LabelOnlyOnNewBar Show label only for the most recent pattern (reduces clutter).
FilterDirection Ignore neutral patterns – show only bullish or bearish signals.

 Who Is This For?
Breakout traders who trade consolidations before strong moves.

Price action traders who rely on Inside Bar setups.

Swing & day traders who need immediate notifications.

Traders who use multiple timeframes – works perfectly on M1 to MN1.
No repainting – signals are fixed once the bar closes.

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