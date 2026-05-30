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Inside Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Inside Bar is one of the most reliable candlestick patterns used by price action traders. It often signals an impending breakout. This premium indicator not only detects every Inside Bar on your chart, but also identifies the likely direction (bullish / bearish / neutral), draws a projection rectangle from the mother candle, and sends instant alerts to your desktop and mobile.
Dynamic Fair Value Gap (FVG) is an MQL5 indicator for MetaTrader 4 that automatically detects market price imbalances. This indicator is perfectly suited for traders utilizing the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy.multiple order stop limit
this script to make multiple pending order limit or stop order like buystop buylimit or sellstop selllimit
This indicator is an implementation of Stochastic of Moving Average. This indicator can be used as a filter indicator. It can be associated with my free indicator "HLPeak_Trend".Institutional Kyle's Lambda Market Impact Engine
An institutional market microstructure indicator for MT4 that computes Kyle's Lambda and Amihud Illiquidity ratios to identify institutional order absorption and toxic liquidity vacuums.