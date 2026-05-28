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multiple order stop limit - script for MetaTrader 4
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Script Account Information
This script will display all account information.Aura Heiken Ashi
Advanced smoothed Heiken Ashi indicator featuring automated Supply & Demand zones, EMA trend filtering, and multi-indicator momentum confirmation for high-precision trading.
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