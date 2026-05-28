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multiple order stop limit - script for MetaTrader 4

Reza Rahmad
Reza Rahmad

Reza Rahmad

i'm a programer in java and C and i trade about 4 years.i can make indicator for mql4 and mql5 just call me if you need me
13 codes 3 topics 19 comments
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Description:

this script to make multiple  pending order buy stop and sell stop that you want maybe 10 or 20 with target and stoploss


multiple




Script Account Information Script Account Information

This script will display all account information.

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