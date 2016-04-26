CodeBaseSections
Linear Regression Line - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: not specified.


The mathematical formula expressing the linear regression looks the following way:
у = а + bx, where:
у - close price;
х - position of the current time period in the database;
а - 1/п (Ey - bEх);
b - (nExy - EхEу)/nEх2 - (Ex)2;
п - the number of time periods during the summation;
E - the sum for n periods.

The method of least squares is used for linear regressions in order to fit the line in the data set. The best line is found by minimizing the distance from the data points to this line.

DynamicRS+Channel DynamicRS+Channel

The indicator of dynamic resistance/support level with a fixed channel.

LWMA-Crossover_Signal LWMA-Crossover_Signal

In the case of weighted moving average, the latest data is of more value than more early data. Weighted moving average is calculated by multiplying each one of the closing prices within the considered series, by a certain weight coefficient.

Lines_buy и Lines_sell Lines_buy и Lines_sell

The indicators that perform the chart ruling.

Macd-2 Macd-2

MACD2 generates bearish signals from three main sources. These signals are a reflection of the bullish signals - negative divergence, bearish intersection of the moving averages, bearish intersection of the center line.