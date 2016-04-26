Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
LWMA-Crossover_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 23705
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Jason Robinson (jnrtrading).
In the case of weighted moving average, the latest data is of more value than more early data. Weighted moving average is calculated by multiplying each one of the closing prices within the considered series, by a certain weight coefficient.
In the case of weighted moving average, the latest data is of more value than more early data. Weighted moving average is calculated by multiplying each one of the closing prices within the considered series, by a certain weight coefficient.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7319
LGP_Ivanoff_Maloma-Demark_levels
The indicator shows the price points of reference.Kalman filter
Fast adaptive trend line is an estimate of the trend line.
DynamicRS+Channel
The indicator of dynamic resistance/support level with a fixed channel.Linear Regression Line
Linear regression is a mathematical method for determining the linear dependence between the variables. This technique is often used by analysts to identify the trend based on the time and price data.