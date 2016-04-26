CodeBaseSections
LWMA-Crossover_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: Jason Robinson (jnrtrading).

In the case of weighted moving average, the latest data is of more value than more early data. Weighted moving average is calculated by multiplying each one of the closing prices within the considered series, by a certain weight coefficient.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7319

