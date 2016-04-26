CodeBaseSections
Ind-TD-DeMark-3-1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Useful for those who use the DeMark TD lines in trading. It draws TD points, plots TD lines, calculates the current values of TD lines, calculates the targets.


Ind-TD-DeMark-3-1

Parameters:

Commen - display comments in the top left corner;
TD - display the TD points;
TD_Line - display the TD lines;
Horiz_Line - display the current value of the TD lines as a horizontal line;
TakeProf - display targets;

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7306

