Ind-TD-DeMark-3-1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 29718
-
Useful for those who use the DeMark TD lines in trading. It draws TD points, plots TD lines, calculates the current values of TD lines, calculates the targets.
Ind-TD-DeMark-3-1
Parameters:
Commen - display comments in the top left corner;
TD - display the TD points;
TD_Line - display the TD lines;
Horiz_Line - display the current value of the TD lines as a horizontal line;
TakeProf - display targets;
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7306
