Indicators

JMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor
Views:
19679
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
JMA.mq4 (14.34 KB) view
Author: Spiggy

"JMA's improved timing and smoothness will astound you.".- Jurik wrote on his website.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7307

