Ind-Fractals-1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp
The indicator shows the fractals of different time periods on one chart (with different colors). Only М15, Н1, Н4, D1 are used.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7304
