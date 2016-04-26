Watch how to download trading robots for free
Juice - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: perky
It is not recommended to open a position when the histogram is red. If all indicators give entry signals, the final check is done according to this indicator. The histogram must be green.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7298
