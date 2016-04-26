Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FTLM_STLM - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 16720
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Finware.ru Ltd.
What the author of the instrument and the creator of the trading system - Vladimir Kravchuk writes... "The main difference of FTLM_STLM from the classic Momentum technical tool is that its calculation uses not the closing prices, but the values of the trend line smoothed as a result of filtering. Consequently, the FTLM, STLM become much smoother and regular functions than the classic Momentum tool, and therefore have greater predictive value."
What the author of the instrument and the creator of the trading system - Vladimir Kravchuk writes... "The main difference of FTLM_STLM from the classic Momentum technical tool is that its calculation uses not the closing prices, but the values of the trend line smoothed as a result of filtering. Consequently, the FTLM, STLM become much smoother and regular functions than the classic Momentum tool, and therefore have greater predictive value."
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7282
FATL
(Fast Adaptive Trend Line)– the «fast» adaptive trend line is calculated using a digital low-pass filter with a small cutoff period.DynamicRS
A simple indicator of dynamic support and resistance levels.
FX Fish
The unique FX_FISH indicator is widely used by the Western experts to trade in the foreign exchange market, stock market, and others.Price_vs_Alpha
The new version of the Mc_valute_v8_final EA. It works well on a flat market.