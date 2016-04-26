Watch how to download trading robots for free
FATL - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: Ramdass.
(Fast Adaptive Trend Line)– the «fast» adaptive trend line is calculated using a digital low-pass filter with a small cutoff period.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7281
DynamicRS
A simple indicator of dynamic support and resistance levels.Three scripts for working with horizontal levels
The Lines_Create script creates 2 horizontal lines on the chart with the names UP_LEVEL and DOWN_LEVEL. The Lines_Delete deletes the lines created by the Lines_Create script from the chart. The Lines_RASST script is an addition to the Lines_Create script.