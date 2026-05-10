Aura Heiken Ashi professional-grade trend-following indicator designed to eliminate market noise and identify high-probability entry points. Unlike standard Heiken Ashi, this version integrates institutional-level filtering to ensure you only trade with the dominant market force.

Dual Smoothing Technology: Uses a two-step smoothing process (SMMA & EMA) to provide a clean visual representation of price action without losing responsiveness.

Dynamic Supply & Demand (SnD): Automatically plots significant horizontal Support and Resistance levels based on recent price imbalances.

Major Trend Filter (200 EMA): Built-in trend plot that acts as a gatekeeper; it only allows bullish signals above the line and bearish signals below it.

Momentum Confluence: Signals are cross-verified using CCI and MACD algorithms to ensure price movement has sufficient backing.

Trend Strength Filter (ADX): Automatically turns candles Gray during low-volatility or sideways markets to protect you from "choppy" conditions.