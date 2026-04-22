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Fibonacci Confluence Zone Finder - Multi-Swing Clusters - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Identifies zones where Fibonacci levels from multiple swing points align at the same price.
Algorithm:
- Finds 4-5 significant swing points
- Calculates Fib levels (38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) from each swing pair
- Scans for clusters where 2+ levels converge within tolerance
- Ranks by density (more levels = stronger)
Features:
- Confluence zones drawn as shaded rectangles
- Color by strength: yellow (2), orange (3), red (4+)
- Labels showing contributing levels
- Individual Fib lines optional
- Alert when price enters strong zone
- Works on all timeframes — best H1, H4, D1
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