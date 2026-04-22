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Indicators

Fibonacci Confluence Zone Finder - Multi-Swing Clusters - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas

Kestutis Balciunas

5 (10)
With over 16 years of active experience in financial markets, I specialize in developing high-performance forex trading strategies, technical indicators, and automated Expert Advisors for MT4/MT5. My work spans precision-engineered trading systems designed for accuracy, consistency, and real-world
92 products 7 codes 1 topic 10 comments
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Identifies zones where Fibonacci levels from multiple swing points align at the same price.

Algorithm:

  1. Finds 4-5 significant swing points
  2. Calculates Fib levels (38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) from each swing pair
  3. Scans for clusters where 2+ levels converge within tolerance
  4. Ranks by density (more levels = stronger)

Features:

  • Confluence zones drawn as shaded rectangles
  • Color by strength: yellow (2), orange (3), red (4+)
  • Labels showing contributing levels
  • Individual Fib lines optional
  • Alert when price enters strong zone
  • Works on all timeframes — best H1, H4, D1


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