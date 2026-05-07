Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
GlowTrend Pro - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 4417
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
GlowTrend Pro is a high-performance trend-following indicator designed for traders who value visual clarity and precision. It filters market noise by using a smoothed moving average algorithm and dynamically changes its color based on the slope of the price action.
How it works:
-
Blue Line: Indicates a bullish momentum (uptrend).
-
Red Line: Indicates a bearish momentum (downtrend).
-
Glow Dots: These markers appear at the exact moment the trend flips, serving as potential entry or exit alerts.
Key Features:
-
Smooth Transitions: Unlike standard indicators that repaint or lag, GlowTrend Pro uses a linked-buffer logic to ensure a continuous and elegant visual flow.
-
Customizable Parameters: You can adjust the period and averaging method (EMA, SMA, Smoothed, Linear Weighted) to fit any timeframe from M1 to Daily.
-
Minimalist Design: Optimized for dark-themed charts to provide a "glowing" effect that makes trend exhaustion easy to spot.
Input Variables:
-
InpPeriod (default: 20): The lookback period for trend calculation. Higher values provide smoother lines but more lag.
-
InpMethod: Choose the smoothing algorithm (EMA is recommended for faster response).
-
InpPrice: Choose the price source (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.).
Trading Recommendations:
-
Buy: Wait for the line to turn Blue and a Blue Dot to appear.
-
Sell: Wait for the line to turn Red and a Red Dot to appear.
-
Best Results: Use on H1 or H4 timeframes for swing trading, or M5 for scalping during high-volatility sessions.
Draws Fibonacci from multiple swing points and finds overlap zones where multiple Fib levels cluster. Confluence zones are dramatically stronger than single levels.Draw on Liquidity DOL Mapper MT4 - ICT Targets
Maps all Draw on Liquidity targets: previous day/week/month highs-lows, equal levels, untested FVGs. Shows WHERE price is heading next.
Advanced smoothed Heiken Ashi indicator featuring automated Supply & Demand zones, EMA trend filtering, and multi-indicator momentum confirmation for high-precision trading.Script Account Information
This script will display all account information.