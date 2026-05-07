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Indicators

GlowTrend Pro - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ilham Hijrah Saputra
Ilham Hijrah Saputra

Ilham Hijrah Saputra

4.6 (3)
10 products 2 codes
Views:
4417
Rating:
(3)
Published:
screenshot.jpg (46.5 KB)
GlowTrend Pro.mq4 (4.78 KB) view
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GlowTrend Pro is a high-performance trend-following indicator designed for traders who value visual clarity and precision. It filters market noise by using a smoothed moving average algorithm and dynamically changes its color based on the slope of the price action.

screenshot

How it works:

  • Blue Line: Indicates a bullish momentum (uptrend).

  • Red Line: Indicates a bearish momentum (downtrend).

  • Glow Dots: These markers appear at the exact moment the trend flips, serving as potential entry or exit alerts.

Key Features:

  • Smooth Transitions: Unlike standard indicators that repaint or lag, GlowTrend Pro uses a linked-buffer logic to ensure a continuous and elegant visual flow.

  • Customizable Parameters: You can adjust the period and averaging method (EMA, SMA, Smoothed, Linear Weighted) to fit any timeframe from M1 to Daily.

  • Minimalist Design: Optimized for dark-themed charts to provide a "glowing" effect that makes trend exhaustion easy to spot.

Input Variables:

  • InpPeriod (default: 20): The lookback period for trend calculation. Higher values provide smoother lines but more lag.

  • InpMethod: Choose the smoothing algorithm (EMA is recommended for faster response).

  • InpPrice: Choose the price source (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.).

Trading Recommendations:

  • Buy: Wait for the line to turn Blue and a Blue Dot to appear.

  • Sell: Wait for the line to turn Red and a Red Dot to appear.

  • Best Results: Use on H1 or H4 timeframes for swing trading, or M5 for scalping during high-volatility sessions.


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