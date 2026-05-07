GlowTrend Pro is a high-performance trend-following indicator designed for traders who value visual clarity and precision. It filters market noise by using a smoothed moving average algorithm and dynamically changes its color based on the slope of the price action.





How it works:

Blue Line: Indicates a bullish momentum (uptrend).

Red Line: Indicates a bearish momentum (downtrend).

Glow Dots: These markers appear at the exact moment the trend flips, serving as potential entry or exit alerts.

Key Features:

Smooth Transitions: Unlike standard indicators that repaint or lag, GlowTrend Pro uses a linked-buffer logic to ensure a continuous and elegant visual flow.

Customizable Parameters: You can adjust the period and averaging method (EMA, SMA, Smoothed, Linear Weighted) to fit any timeframe from M1 to Daily.

Minimalist Design: Optimized for dark-themed charts to provide a "glowing" effect that makes trend exhaustion easy to spot.

Input Variables:

InpPeriod (default: 20): The lookback period for trend calculation. Higher values provide smoother lines but more lag.

InpMethod: Choose the smoothing algorithm (EMA is recommended for faster response).

InpPrice: Choose the price source (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.).

Trading Recommendations: