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Draw on Liquidity DOL Mapper MT4 - ICT Targets - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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DOL targets mapped:
- Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL)
- Previous Week High/Low (PWH/PWL)
- Previous Month High/Low (PMH/PML)
- Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL)
- Untested FVGs above and below current price
Features:
- All targets labeled and color-coded by type
- "Nearest DOL" info panel with distance in pips
- Targets removed when reached
- Configurable which DOL types to display
- Alerts when price approaches a DOL target
- Works on all timeframes
Understanding where price is GOING is more important than where it IS.
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