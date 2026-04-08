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Indicators

Draw on Liquidity DOL Mapper MT4 - ICT Targets - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas

Kestutis Balciunas

5 (10)
With over 16 years of active experience in financial markets, I specialize in developing high-performance forex trading strategies, technical indicators, and automated Expert Advisors for MT4/MT5. My work spans precision-engineered trading systems designed for accuracy, consistency, and real-world
92 products 7 codes 1 topic 10 comments
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Identifies and maps all DOL targets — the levels price is likely seeking next.



DOL targets mapped:
- Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL)
- Previous Week High/Low (PWH/PWL)
- Previous Month High/Low (PMH/PML)
- Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL)
- Untested FVGs above and below current price

Features:
- All targets labeled and color-coded by type
- "Nearest DOL" info panel with distance in pips
- Targets removed when reached
- Configurable which DOL types to display
- Alerts when price approaches a DOL target

- Works on all timeframes



Understanding where price is GOING is more important than where it IS.

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