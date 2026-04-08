Identifies and maps all DOL targets — the levels price is likely seeking next.



DOL targets mapped:

- Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL)

- Previous Week High/Low (PWH/PWL)

- Previous Month High/Low (PMH/PML)

- Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL)

- Untested FVGs above and below current price

Features:

- All targets labeled and color-coded by type

- "Nearest DOL" info panel with distance in pips

- Targets removed when reached

- Configurable which DOL types to display

- Alerts when price approaches a DOL target

- Works on all timeframes

