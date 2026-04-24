Frontend EA

A UI cleanup + quick-trading layer for MT5. Strips away the noisy defaults, replaces the built-in price and time axes with big readable labels, and gives you a proper one-click panel — all in a single EA.

Its a good base for anyone looking to customize its UI.







Chart look

Hides grid, volumes, ticker bar and one-click trading panel on load

Custom price scale with round-number labels ( 1 / 2 / 2.5 / 5 × 10ᵏ steps)

with round-number labels ( 1 / 2 / 2.5 / 5 × 10ᵏ steps) Custom time scale that shows the date only once per day at 00:00 , time otherwise

that shows the date only once per day at 00:00 , time otherwise Auto-padding around the Bid tag and horizontal-line endpoint labels, so nothing overlaps (WIP)

Compact mode when the chart is tiled: 5 price levels (top / ¾ / mid / ¼ / bottom) and 3 time labels (left / mid / right)

Quick trading

BUY and SELL buttons top-left with an editable volume box

and buttons top-left with an editable volume box Volume is persisted per slot via GlobalVariable

GlobalVariable Symbol label at the top center ( .cash suffix stripped)

Open-position plates (left side)

One plate per open position at its entry-price Y

Shows price | signed volume | live PnL + for longs, − for shorts PnL includes swap + commission, refreshed every second Green when in profit, red when in loss, orange flat

price | signed volume | live PnL Overlapping entries at the same level merge into one plate with summed volume and summed PnL

with summed volume and summed PnL Small × button next to each plate closes every ticket in that cluster in one click

button next to each plate closes every ticket in that cluster in one click Fixed-width fields so plates stay aligned across refreshes

Indicators

L1 trend filter on H1 (λ configurable)

on H1 (λ configurable) Session VWAP with ±2σ , ±5σ , ±8σ bands

with ±2σ , ±5σ , ±8σ bands Previous-close and today-open markers

Keyboard shortcuts

Key Action 1..6 M1 / M5 / M15 / H1 / H4 / D1 ` Close current chart Q / E Previous / next chart tab A / D Zoom in / out

Performance

80 ms paint loop with a dirty-check: geometry + price range + position-list hash + 1 Hz PnL pulse

Label pools reused across frames (no ObjectFind in the hot path)

ObjectFind in the hot path) Inline price → Y math, geometry cached and refreshed only on CHART_CHANGE

CHART_CHANGE Smooth repaint during drag / resize, near-idle CPU when the chart is static

Palette

Tokyo Night — dark background, soft blue / orange / purple accents, easy on the eyes for long sessions.



All indicators source code coming from mql5.com with some tweaks for performance. Big thank you to all the people publishing here for free.

Current EA fits my needs reasonably but its a good base for anyone willing to customize the UI.



made by Claude code.

any suggestions to make this better are welcome, although i wont add input settings for colors or easy stuff like that.

use at your own risk, its mostly untested.



