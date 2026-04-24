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Calculate Lot Percent - library for MetaTrader 5
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The CalculateLot function is designed to automatically calculate the trading lot size based on risk management principles. It allows a trader to specify the percentage of the account balance he is willing to risk in a trade and determine the optimal position volume based on this.
Syntax
double CalculateLot(double riskPercent, double stopLossPips);
Parameters
Параметр Тип Описание riskPercent double Процент от текущего баланса счета, которым трейдер готов рискнуть. Указывается в абсолютном значении (например, 2.0 = 2% от баланса). stopLossPips double Расстояние до уровня Stop Loss в пунктах. Для 5-значных котировок указывается количество стандартных пунктов (например, 1000 = 1000 пунктов = 100 пипсов).
Return value
The function returns the normalised lot volume ( double ), which:
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Conforms to the rounding rules to the volume step ( VOLUME_STEP );
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Does not exceed the maximum allowed volume ( VOLUME_MAX );
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Is not less than the minimum allowed volume ( VOLUME_MIN ).
If the calculated value exceeds the allowed limits, the function returns a limited value (minLot or maxLot).
Operating algorithm
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Obtaining account and symbol parameters
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Current balance ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )
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Tick value ( SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE )
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Minimum, maximum and step of lot change
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Calculation of risk amount in deposit currency
riskAmount = баланс × (риск% / 100)
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Calculation of lot volume
lotSize = riskAmount / (stopLossPips × tickValue)
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Normalisation and validation
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Rounding to the nearest step ( VOLUME_STEP )
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Minimum and maximum value validation
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Examples of use
Example 1. Basic use in an Expert Advisor
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- Set risk 1.5% of balance and stop loss 500 pips double lot = CalculateLot(1.5, 500); //--- Check that the lot is calculated correctly if(lot > 0.0) { //--- Get current prices double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK); //--- Calculate levels double sl = ask - 500 * _Point; double tp = ask + 1500 * _Point; //--- Open a position trade.Buy(lot, _Symbol, ask, sl, tp); } }
Example 2. Use in a script with error checking
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { double riskPercent = 2.0; // Risk 2% of the balance double stopLossPips = 1000; // Stop loss 1000 points double lot = CalculateLot(riskPercent, stopLossPips); //--- Output information about the calculation Print("=== Lot calculation results ==="); Print("Account Balance: ", AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE)); Print("Risk, %: ", riskPercent); Print("The amount of risk: ", AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE) * riskPercent / 100.0); Print("Stop loss, points: ", stopLossPips); Print("Ticking cost: ", SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)); Print("Calculated lot: ", lot); Print("================================"); if(lot <= 0.0) { Alert("Error: Lot calculation failed. Check the risk and stop loss parameters."); } }
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/71010
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