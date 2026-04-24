The CalculateLot function is designed to automatically calculate the trading lot size based on risk management principles. It allows a trader to specify the percentage of the account balance he is willing to risk in a trade and determine the optimal position volume based on this.

Syntax

double CalculateLot( double riskPercent, double stopLossPips);

Parameters

Параметр Тип Описание riskPercent double Процент от текущего баланса счета, которым трейдер готов рискнуть. Указывается в абсолютном значении (например, 2.0 = 2 % от баланса). stopLossPips double Расстояние до уровня Stop Loss в пунктах. Для 5 -значных котировок указывается количество стандартных пунктов (например, 1000 = 1000 пунктов = 100 пипсов).

Return value

The function returns the normalised lot volume ( double ), which:

Conforms to the rounding rules to the volume step ( VOLUME_STEP );

Does not exceed the maximum allowed volume ( VOLUME_MAX );

Is not less than the minimum allowed volume ( VOLUME_MIN ).

If the calculated value exceeds the allowed limits, the function returns a limited value (minLot or maxLot).

Operating algorithm

Obtaining account and symbol parameters Current balance ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )

Tick value ( SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE )

Minimum, maximum and step of lot change Calculation of risk amount in deposit currency riskAmount = баланс × (риск% / 100 ) Calculation of lot volume lotSize = riskAmount / (stopLossPips × tickValue) Normalisation and validation Rounding to the nearest step ( VOLUME_STEP )

Minimum and maximum value validation

Examples of use

Example 1. Basic use in an Expert Advisor

void OnTick () { double lot = CalculateLot( 1.5 , 500 ); if (lot > 0.0 ) { double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double sl = ask - 500 * _Point ; double tp = ask + 1500 * _Point ; trade.Buy(lot, _Symbol , ask, sl, tp); } }





Example 2. Use in a script with error checking