Utility script that exports your MetaTrader 5 trading history to a CSV file. It automatically calculates Maximum Favorable Excursion (MFE), Maximum Adverse Excursion (MAE), and Forward Returns (Time-Based Excursions) in whole points for deep quantitative analysis in Excel. It will allow you to understand whether you close your trades too early and can help optimize overall trading execution.

The Supertrend indicator plots an ATR-based dynamic trend line on the MetaTrader 5 chart, switching between a green uptrend and red downtrend line with optional buy/sell arrow signals at every trend reversal.

A digital signal processing (DSP) engine that applies the Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) to market data, isolating the dominant cyclical frequency to project turning points and eliminate phase-lag.