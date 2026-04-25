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ASQ Order Executor - library for MetaTrader 5
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Muharrem RogovaFounder of AlgoSphere Quant — building a complete ecosystem of rule-based MT5 trading tools.
Our philosophy: market structure first, strict risk management always, zero martingale.
We build for traders who trade with discipline — not with hope.
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Utility script that exports your MetaTrader 5 trading history to a CSV file. It automatically calculates Maximum Favorable Excursion (MFE), Maximum Adverse Excursion (MAE), and Forward Returns (Time-Based Excursions) in whole points for deep quantitative analysis in Excel. It will allow you to understand whether you close your trades too early and can help optimize overall trading execution.Frontend EA : UI cleanup + quick-trading layer for MT5
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