XANDER Gold Recovery is an open source Expert Advisor that demonstrates a

Keltner Channel reversion strategy combined with a dual EMA trend filter

and an optional Progressive Recovery System. This EA complements XANDER

Grid XAUUSD as part of the XANDER Systems Gold series.









Work logic





The EA watches for price to close outside a 50 period Keltner Channel

and then return back inside. When this failed breakout pattern aligns

with the dual EMA trend filter (Fast above Slow for longs, Fast below

Slow for shorts), the first entry is opened.





If price moves against the initial entry, the optional Progressive

Recovery System adds additional entries in the same direction at

configurable price distances, with a lot multiplier per step. The

basket is protected by three hard safety rules: maximum number of

orders, Basket Take Profit in account currency, and Basket Hard Stop

in account currency.





Backtest reference





The code has been tested internally on XAUUSD M15 data showing a

consistent account curve during the test period. However, the result

was produced with specific inputs tuned for a particular account size

and broker environment. Users must perform their own optimization

tailored to their balance, broker conditions, and personal risk

tolerance before considering live use.





Recommendations





- Do not use on a real account without a clear understanding of the

risks and consequences.

- Optimize Base lot size, Basket Take Profit, and Basket Hard Stop

to match your account balance and risk tolerance.

- Test the EA on demo accounts for at least 4 working weeks before

any live deployment.

- The Basket Hard Stop should always remain enabled.





Advantages





- Clean modular source code, easy to read and modify.

- Works with Progressive Recovery enabled or disabled.

- Automatic lot normalization to broker step (multiples of 0.01).

- Session time filter for controlled entries.

- 3 and 5 digit broker pip auto detection.

- Spread protection filter.

- Basket profit calculation includes swap and commission.

- Uses CTrade, CPositionInfo, CSymbolInfo, and CAccountInfo classes.





Settings





- Base lot size - starting volume for the first trade in every basket.

- Enable Progressive Recovery - toggles the recovery system on or off.

- Distance between orders - minimum price movement before next entry (pips).

- Lot multiplier per step - how much the next lot grows versus the previous.

- Max orders in basket - safety cap for the number of entries.

- Basket TP in currency - close all positions when combined profit reaches it.

- Basket Hard Stop in currency - close all positions when combined loss reaches it.

- Stop Loss in pips - individual trade exit (0 disables).

- Take Profit in pips - individual trade exit (0 disables).

- Trailing trigger, stop, step - profit protection when only one order is open.

- Session start and end hours - time window for new entries.

- Keltner length, Fast EMA, Slow EMA - entry signal parameters.

- Max slippage and Max spread - execution safety filters.

- Magic number and Trade comment - trade identification.





Disclaimer





This source code is provided as is for educational and research purposes.

It is not financial advice, an investment recommendation, or a

solicitation to trade. Past backtest results do not guarantee future

performance. The user is fully responsible for any outcome arising

from the use of this code. Always test on demo, optimize for your own