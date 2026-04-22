Daily Risk Monitor Lite is a free and open-source MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who want to monitor intraday account risk clearly on the chart.
This indicator focuses on a small, explainable, and practical feature set:
- Daily Realized P/L
- Floating P/L
- Daily Total
- Current Drawdown %
- SAFE / WARNING / DANGER status with color highlighting
The goal of this project is simple: help traders see daily account risk in real time.
This is a read-only monitoring tool. It does not close positions, block trading, or act as a full protection engine. It is intentionally positioned as a lightweight CodeBase sample for monitoring, learning, and further custom development.
### Main Features
- Compact on-chart panel
- Account-level daily risk statistics
- Daily realized P/L from closed deals
- Floating P/L from open positions
- Daily total calculation
- Current drawdown percentage
- Color-based risk status
- Optional commission inclusion
- Optional swap inclusion
- Broker day or manual day-start logic
- Custom draggable on-chart panel during the active session
### Data Scope
- Account level only
- No symbol-level split
- No multi-account aggregation
### Calculation Rules
#### Daily Realized P/L
- Counts closed deals inside the active daily range
- Only exit deals are included
- Commission can be included or excluded
- Swap can be included or excluded
#### Floating P/L
- Uses the current floating result of all open positions in the account
- Swap can be included or excluded
#### Daily Total
- `Daily Realized P/L + Floating P/L`
#### Current Drawdown %
- `max((Balance - Equity) / Balance * 100, 0)`
- If `Balance <= 0`, drawdown is displayed as `N/A`
#### Risk Usage %
- Only calculated when `Daily Total < 0`
- Formula:
`abs(Daily Total) / Daily Loss Limit * 100`
- Warning threshold: `50%`
- Danger threshold: `80%`
### Day Definition
- If `InpUseBrokerDay = true`, the day starts at broker server `00:00`
- If `InpUseBrokerDay = false`, the day starts at `InpManualDayStartHour` on broker server time
### What This Indicator Does Not Do
- No auto close
- No trade blocking
- No one-click close
- No ON/OFF protection mode
- No full account-protection state machine
- No push notifications
- No report export
- No prop firm full-rule engine
- No complex multi-page UI
### Input Parameters
- `InpDailyLossLimitMoney`
- `InpIncludeCommission`
- `InpIncludeSwap`
- `InpUseBrokerDay`
- `InpManualDayStartHour`
- `InpCorner`
- `InpXOffset`
- `InpYOffset`
- `InpFontSize`
- `InpPanelBgColor`
- `InpSafeColor`
- `InpWarnColor`
- `InpDangerColor`
### Installation
1. Place the project folder under `MQL5/Indicators/`
2. Open `DailyRiskMonitorLite.mq5` in MetaEditor
3. Compile the indicator
4. Attach it to any chart
### How To Use
1. Attach the indicator to a chart
2. Set your daily loss limit
3. Choose broker day or manual day-start mode
4. Watch Daily Realized, Floating, Daily Total, and Drawdown in real time
5. Use the panel colors for quick risk awareness
6. Drag the custom panel to a preferred chart position if needed
### Suitable For
- Manual traders
- Traders who want quick intraday risk awareness
- Traders who want a lightweight account-level monitor
- Developers who want a clean MT5 sample for daily risk calculations
### Not Intended For
- Users looking for auto-trading systems
- Users expecting enforced account protection
- Users expecting trade restrictions or close-all actions
- Users looking for a full prop firm compliance engine
### Notes
- This is a monitoring tool only
- It does not execute protective actions
- Dragged panel position is intended for the active session
- On accounts with zero commission or zero swap, the related parameter toggles may not produce visible differences