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Indicators

Daily Risk Monitor Lite - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Yang Yu Qun
Yang Yu Qun

Yang Yu Qun

4.5 (2)
MetaTrader 4/5 Indicator & EA Developer

Cooperation contact QQ: 664810588
Cooperation mailbox: 664810588@qq.com
Cooperation WeChat: 664810588
Contact: Telegram @JohnHansonDev
6 products 3 codes
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Daily Risk Monitor Lite is a free and open-source MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who want to monitor intraday account risk clearly on the chart.


This indicator focuses on a small, explainable, and practical feature set:

- Daily Realized P/L
- Floating P/L
- Daily Total
- Current Drawdown %
- SAFE / WARNING / DANGER status with color highlighting

The goal of this project is simple: help traders see daily account risk in real time.

This is a read-only monitoring tool. It does not close positions, block trading, or act as a full protection engine. It is intentionally positioned as a lightweight CodeBase sample for monitoring, learning, and further custom development.

### Main Features

- Compact on-chart panel
- Account-level daily risk statistics
- Daily realized P/L from closed deals
- Floating P/L from open positions
- Daily total calculation
- Current drawdown percentage
- Color-based risk status
- Optional commission inclusion
- Optional swap inclusion
- Broker day or manual day-start logic
- Custom draggable on-chart panel during the active session

### Data Scope

- Account level only
- No symbol-level split
- No multi-account aggregation

### Calculation Rules

#### Daily Realized P/L

- Counts closed deals inside the active daily range
- Only exit deals are included
- Commission can be included or excluded
- Swap can be included or excluded

#### Floating P/L

- Uses the current floating result of all open positions in the account
- Swap can be included or excluded

#### Daily Total

- `Daily Realized P/L + Floating P/L`

#### Current Drawdown %

- `max((Balance - Equity) / Balance * 100, 0)`
- If `Balance <= 0`, drawdown is displayed as `N/A`

#### Risk Usage %

- Only calculated when `Daily Total < 0`
- Formula:
`abs(Daily Total) / Daily Loss Limit * 100`
- Warning threshold: `50%`
- Danger threshold: `80%`

### Day Definition

- If `InpUseBrokerDay = true`, the day starts at broker server `00:00`
- If `InpUseBrokerDay = false`, the day starts at `InpManualDayStartHour` on broker server time



### What This Indicator Does Not Do

- No auto close
- No trade blocking
- No one-click close
- No ON/OFF protection mode
- No full account-protection state machine
- No push notifications
- No report export
- No prop firm full-rule engine
- No complex multi-page UI


### Input Parameters

- `InpDailyLossLimitMoney`
- `InpIncludeCommission`
- `InpIncludeSwap`
- `InpUseBrokerDay`
- `InpManualDayStartHour`
- `InpCorner`
- `InpXOffset`
- `InpYOffset`
- `InpFontSize`
- `InpPanelBgColor`
- `InpSafeColor`
- `InpWarnColor`
- `InpDangerColor`

### Installation

1. Place the project folder under `MQL5/Indicators/`
2. Open `DailyRiskMonitorLite.mq5` in MetaEditor
3. Compile the indicator
4. Attach it to any chart

### How To Use

1. Attach the indicator to a chart
2. Set your daily loss limit
3. Choose broker day or manual day-start mode
4. Watch Daily Realized, Floating, Daily Total, and Drawdown in real time
5. Use the panel colors for quick risk awareness
6. Drag the custom panel to a preferred chart position if needed

### Suitable For

- Manual traders
- Traders who want quick intraday risk awareness
- Traders who want a lightweight account-level monitor
- Developers who want a clean MT5 sample for daily risk calculations

### Not Intended For

- Users looking for auto-trading systems
- Users expecting enforced account protection
- Users expecting trade restrictions or close-all actions
- Users looking for a full prop firm compliance engine

### Notes

- This is a monitoring tool only
- It does not execute protective actions
- Dragged panel position is intended for the active session
- On accounts with zero commission or zero swap, the related parameter toggles may not produce visible differences

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