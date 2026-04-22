Daily Risk Monitor Lite is a free and open-source MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who want to monitor intraday account risk clearly on the chart.





This indicator focuses on a small, explainable, and practical feature set:

- Daily Realized P/L

- Floating P/L

- Daily Total

- Current Drawdown %

- SAFE / WARNING / DANGER status with color highlighting

The goal of this project is simple: help traders see daily account risk in real time.

This is a read-only monitoring tool. It does not close positions, block trading, or act as a full protection engine. It is intentionally positioned as a lightweight CodeBase sample for monitoring, learning, and further custom development.

### Main Features

- Compact on-chart panel

- Account-level daily risk statistics

- Daily realized P/L from closed deals

- Floating P/L from open positions

- Daily total calculation

- Current drawdown percentage

- Color-based risk status

- Optional commission inclusion

- Optional swap inclusion

- Broker day or manual day-start logic

- Custom draggable on-chart panel during the active session

### Data Scope

- Account level only

- No symbol-level split

- No multi-account aggregation

### Calculation Rules

#### Daily Realized P/L

- Counts closed deals inside the active daily range

- Only exit deals are included

- Commission can be included or excluded

- Swap can be included or excluded

#### Floating P/L

- Uses the current floating result of all open positions in the account

- Swap can be included or excluded

#### Daily Total

- `Daily Realized P/L + Floating P/L`

#### Current Drawdown %

- `max((Balance - Equity) / Balance * 100, 0)`

- If `Balance <= 0`, drawdown is displayed as `N/A`

#### Risk Usage %

- Only calculated when `Daily Total < 0`

- Formula:

`abs(Daily Total) / Daily Loss Limit * 100`

- Warning threshold: `50%`

- Danger threshold: `80%`

### Day Definition

- If `InpUseBrokerDay = true`, the day starts at broker server `00:00`

- If `InpUseBrokerDay = false`, the day starts at `InpManualDayStartHour` on broker server time









### What This Indicator Does Not Do

- No auto close

- No trade blocking

- No one-click close

- No ON/OFF protection mode

- No full account-protection state machine

- No push notifications

- No report export

- No prop firm full-rule engine

- No complex multi-page UI





### Input Parameters



- `InpDailyLossLimitMoney`

- `InpIncludeCommission`

- `InpIncludeSwap`

- `InpUseBrokerDay`

- `InpManualDayStartHour`

- `InpCorner`

- `InpXOffset`

- `InpYOffset`

- `InpFontSize`

- `InpPanelBgColor`

- `InpSafeColor`

- `InpWarnColor`

- `InpDangerColor`

### Installation

1. Place the project folder under `MQL5/Indicators/`

2. Open `DailyRiskMonitorLite.mq5` in MetaEditor

3. Compile the indicator

4. Attach it to any chart

### How To Use

1. Attach the indicator to a chart

2. Set your daily loss limit

3. Choose broker day or manual day-start mode

4. Watch Daily Realized, Floating, Daily Total, and Drawdown in real time

5. Use the panel colors for quick risk awareness

6. Drag the custom panel to a preferred chart position if needed

### Suitable For

- Manual traders

- Traders who want quick intraday risk awareness

- Traders who want a lightweight account-level monitor

- Developers who want a clean MT5 sample for daily risk calculations

### Not Intended For

- Users looking for auto-trading systems

- Users expecting enforced account protection

- Users expecting trade restrictions or close-all actions

- Users looking for a full prop firm compliance engine

### Notes

- This is a monitoring tool only

- It does not execute protective actions

- Dragged panel position is intended for the active session