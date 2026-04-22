The Self-Aware Trend System (SATS) is an advanced multi-engine SuperTrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 that goes far beyond a standard trend-following line. It combines four tightly integrated sub-systems: an Adaptive SuperTrend engine, a Trend Quality Index (TQI), a Signal Scoring filter, and a built-in Risk Management layer with automatic TP/SL projection. The result is a single indicator that not only identifies the trend but also measures how strong and trustworthy that trend is, filters low-quality signals, and draws trade levels directly on the chart.

At the core of the indicator is an ATR-based SuperTrend line whose band width adapts in real time using the Kaufman Efficiency Ratio (ER). When price is trending efficiently (high ER), the bands tighten to stay close to price. When price is choppy (low ER), the bands widen to avoid false flips. This adaptation can be further refined by the Trend Quality Engine (TQI), a composite score built from four weighted sub-components: Efficiency (how directional recent movement is), Volatility Regime (whether current ATR is above or below its long-term baseline), Market Structure (pivot-high and pivot-low alignment), and Momentum Persistence (how consistently price has followed through in the same direction). The TQI score runs from 0 to 1 and is shown live in the on-chart dashboard. A Character-Flip detection module watches for a sharp drop in TQI during an active trend, treating that drop as an early warning that the trend character has changed before the SuperTrend line itself flips.

Signals are only displayed when a composite Signal Score clears a configurable minimum threshold. This score is built from momentum alignment, Efficiency Ratio level, Volume Z-score, RSI zone, pivot structure, and a baseline bonus. The scoring system prevents the indicator from printing arrows on every SuperTrend flip and focuses attention on setups where multiple conditions agree. Once a valid signal fires, the indicator immediately draws an Entry line, a Stop Loss (ATR-distance below/above entry), and three Take Profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) defined as R-multiples of the initial risk. As subsequent bars form, the TP and SL lines extend forward and are automatically marked when hit.

The Performance Dashboard displays all of this in a compact panel that can be anchored to any corner of the chart. It shows the current TQI and its four sub-components, trend direction, active preset name, RSI, Volume Z-score, Efficiency Ratio, rolling win rate, average R, rolling drawdown, all-time win/loss streaks, and cumulative R. An experimental Auto-Calibration module monitors recent signal R-results and adjusts the Quality Influence parameter up or down to self-correct when the indicator enters a run of poor signals. The indicator is fully non-repainting: the dashboard and all signals are locked to confirmed closed bars (shift = 1), so no value changes on a chart refresh.

Six built-in Presets (Auto, Scalping, Default, Swing, Crypto 24/7, Custom) adjust ATR length, base multiplier, ER window, RSI period, and SL multiplier in a single dropdown. The Auto preset selects Scalping for timeframes up to M5, Default for M6 through H4, and Swing for H5 and above. All visual elements (band colors, signal labels, TQI-colored line, background shading, watermark) are individually toggleable. Alerts fire with either a plain-text or a structured Webhook JSON payload containing symbol, timeframe, price, SL, TP1-3, score, and TQI, making it straightforward to pipe signals into an external system or trade copier.

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