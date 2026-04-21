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L1 Trend Filter Demo - script for MetaTrader 5
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Description:
The L1 filter enables extraction of piecewise-linear trends that preserve essential market structure while reducing price noise.
The script shows the usage of L1 Trend Filter methods in MQL5 for float and double vectors on random walk simulated data.
The applications in trading can be found in "Applying L1 Trend Filtering in MetaTrader 5".
All codes from the article are also available in the public project "MQL5\Shared Projects\L1Trend".
Image:
This EA implements a range breakout trading strategy. It calculates a price range between start and end times defined by the user, draws a visual rectangle on the chart to mark the high and low of that range, and then monitors price action after the range closes. If the market breaks above the range high, it opens a buy trade; if it breaks below the range low, it opens a sell trade.Machine Learning Supertrend
A machine-learning inspired approach towards trending regimes. Providing accurate signals and backtest confidence built-in
Daily Risk Monitor Lite is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays daily realized P/L, floating P/L, daily total, current drawdown, and color-based risk status directly on the chart. It is a read-only monitoring tool and does not close trades or block trading.Self-Aware Trend System
Self-Aware Trend System (SATS) is an advanced MQL5 indicator that combines an adaptive SuperTrend engine with a Trend Quality Index (TQI) dashboard, offering dynamic signal detection, risk management levels, and self-learning calibration for smarter, more reliable trade entries.