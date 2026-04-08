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Breaker Block Detector MT4 - Smart Money ICT - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Identifies breaker blocks — when an order block gets broken by opposing price action, it flips polarity and becomes a high-probability zone from the opposite direction. A failed bullish OB becomes a bearish breaker block (resistance), and vice versa.
Features:
- Automatic order block detection as prerequisite
- Tracks when OBs get broken (price closes through the zone)
- Flips the broken OB into a breaker block with opposite color
- Bullish breaker: former bearish OB broken upward — now support
- Bearish breaker: former bullish OB broken downward — now resistance
- Zone drawing with distinct visual style from regular OBs
- Mitigation tracking: marks when price returns to test the breaker
- Three modes for mitigated breakers: Remove, Fade, Keep
- Configurable swing strength for underlying structure
- Maximum breakers displayed
- Alerts on new breaker formation and mitigation
- Works on all timeframes
Breaker blocks represent institutional position unwinding. When their OB fails, institutions flip direction — the breaker zone marks where they re-enter. Completes the SMC toolkit alongside BOS and Order Blocks.
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