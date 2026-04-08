Identifies breaker blocks — when an order block gets broken by opposing price action, it flips polarity and becomes a high-probability zone from the opposite direction. A failed bullish OB becomes a bearish breaker block (resistance), and vice versa.

Features:

- Automatic order block detection as prerequisite

- Tracks when OBs get broken (price closes through the zone)

- Flips the broken OB into a breaker block with opposite color

- Bullish breaker: former bearish OB broken upward — now support

- Bearish breaker: former bullish OB broken downward — now resistance

- Zone drawing with distinct visual style from regular OBs

- Mitigation tracking: marks when price returns to test the breaker

- Three modes for mitigated breakers: Remove, Fade, Keep

- Configurable swing strength for underlying structure

- Maximum breakers displayed

- Alerts on new breaker formation and mitigation

- Works on all timeframes