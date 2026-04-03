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Trade Journal CSV Export Script MT4 - script for MetaTrader 4
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Exports your complete trade history to a CSV file with comprehensive performance statistics. Ready to import into Excel or Google Sheets for detailed analysis.
**Features:**
- 18 columns per trade (ticket, symbol, type, times, prices, profit, pips, etc.)
- Duration formatted as "Xd Xh Xm"
- Handles 3/5-digit brokers for accurate pip calculation
- Filters: magic number, date range, symbol
- Summary statistics: win rate, profit factor, avg R:R, max drawdown, Sharpe ratio, expectancy
- Max consecutive wins/losses tracking
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