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Indicators

Stoch_Cross - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Lubexbill Semi
Lubexbill Semi

Lubexbill Semi

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This indicator is based on the Stochastic oscillator crossover strategy, where trading signals are generated when the %K line crosses the %D line. It provides both real-time alerts and confirmed signals once a bar closes, helping traders identify momentum shifts and potential reversals quickly.

Stoch_Cross

Buy Signal: A bullish crossover occurs when %K rises above %D in the oversold zone.
Sell Signal: A bearish crossover occurs when %K falls below %D in the overbought zone.
Real-time Alerts: Arrows and notifications show potential setups before the bar closes.

Confirmed Alerts: Arrows and optional vertical lines mark validated signals on closed bars.




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