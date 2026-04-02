Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Stoch_Cross - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 3796
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator is based on the Stochastic oscillator crossover strategy, where trading signals are generated when the %K line crosses the %D line. It provides both real-time alerts and confirmed signals once a bar closes, helping traders identify momentum shifts and potential reversals quickly.
Confirmed Alerts: Arrows and optional vertical lines mark validated signals on closed bars.
This RSI applied to Kalman filter indicator,This RSI applied to Kalman filter indicatorInstitutional ATR Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
A professional trade management Expert Advisor for MT4. It replaces static trailing stops with a dynamic, volatility-based ATR Trailing logic, and includes an automated Breakeven feature to protect funded prop firm accounts.
Exports your complete trade history to a CSV file with comprehensive performance statistics. Ready to import into Excel or Google Sheets for detailed analysis.Breaker Block Detector MT4 - Smart Money ICT
Detects breaker blocks — order blocks that failed and flipped polarity. Bullish OB broken down becomes bearish breaker (and vice versa).