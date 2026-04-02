Stoch_Cross

This indicator is based on the Stochastic oscillator crossover strategy, where trading signals are generated when the %K line crosses the %D line. It provides both real-time alerts and confirmed signals once a bar closes, helping traders identify momentum shifts and potential reversals quickly.





Buy Signal: A bullish crossover occurs when %K rises above %D in the oversold zone.

Sell Signal: A bearish crossover occurs when %K falls below %D in the overbought zone.

Real-time Alerts: Arrows and notifications show potential setups before the bar closes.