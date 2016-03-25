CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RSI_BANDS_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
19959
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The MA is calculated based on the data of the RSI, the Bollinger displays the channel.

When the RSI is in an overbought area and goes down, while crossing the MA, it is a remarkable sell signal. The buy signal is exactly the opposite. And if there is a divergence between the MA of the price and the MA indicator of the same period, then it is really good. It is recommended to monitor the signal on several timeframes. Preferably D1, Н4, Н1, М5.

RSI_BANDS_MA


The second one is fixed, does not lag on ticks



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7158

Calculation of the 3-rd Elliott wave Calculation of the 3-rd Elliott wave

Script for the calculation of the third Elliott wave

4 Period MA 4 Period MA

Indicates the number of periods for the calculation of the average line.

Channel based on the Fibo levels Channel based on the Fibo levels

Moving average channel based on the Fibo levels

4Period_RSI_Arrows 4Period_RSI_Arrows

The 4Period RSI Arrows indicator