This indicator brings the full Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart. It automatically detects and visualizes five core institutional concepts in real time: Market Structure (BOS/CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH/EQL), and BUY/SELL signal arrows. Each component is independently toggleable, fully color-customizable, and ATR-adaptive, making this a versatile tool for traders who follow institutional price action methodology across any symbol and timeframe.

The Market Structure engine identifies swing pivots using a configurable lookback period and draws horizontal lines at each confirmed Break of Structure (BOS) or Change of Character (CHoCH). Swing labels (HH, HL, LH, LL) are plotted directly at pivot points to give you an at-a-glance view of trend development. When a bullish BOS is confirmed, the indicator looks back for the most recent bearish (down-close) candle before the breakout and marks it as a Bullish Order Block. The reverse logic applies for bearish BOS events, locating the last bullish candle and registering a Bearish Order Block. Order Blocks are drawn as filled rectangles using the midpoint-to-bottom (bull) or top-to-midpoint (bear) of the origin candle body, and they are automatically deactivated (grayed out) when price mitigates them.

Fair Value Gaps are identified using the classic three-candle imbalance pattern: a bullish FVG forms when the low of the candle two bars ahead is higher than the high of the candle two bars behind, leaving an unfilled gap in the price ladder. A minimum gap size of 15% of ATR filters out noise. FVGs are displayed as semi-transparent boxes and are also deactivated on mitigation. The Equal Highs and Equal Lows module scans for pivot highs or lows that match a previous pivot within an ATR-based sensitivity threshold, then draws a dashed line connecting the two levels and labels them EQH or EQL, highlighting liquidity pools that smart money is likely to target.

The signal engine fires a BUY arrow below the bar when a bullish candle touches an active Bullish Order Block after the block was formed, and a SELL arrow above the bar under the equivalent bearish condition. An optional confluence filter (Require FVG near OB) raises signal quality by only triggering when a same-directional FVG overlaps the Order Block zone. Signal arrows are placed at ATR-offset positions below lows (BUY) or above highs (SELL) for clean visual separation. Alerts are fully supported: popup, email, and push notification options are all independently switchable, and the indicator prevents duplicate alerts on the same bar.

Key features at a glance:

Automatic BOS and CHoCH detection with trend-state tracking

HH / HL / LH / LL swing labels drawn at each pivot

Bullish and Bearish Order Block zones with mitigation logic

Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gap boxes with mitigation logic

Equal Highs and Equal Lows detection with dashed connector lines

BUY and SELL arrow signals based on OB retest (with optional FVG confluence filter)

ATR-14 adaptive thresholds for noise-free detection on all timeframes

Popup, email, and push notification alerts with per-bar deduplication

All five modules are independently toggleable and fully color-customizable

Automatic chart cleanup on removal or reinitialization





Input Parameters

Parameter

Default

Description

--- Market Structure ---





InpShowStructure

true

Enable or disable BOS/CHoCH lines and swing labels on the chart.

InpSwingLength

10

Number of bars to the left and right required to confirm a pivot high or low. Larger values produce fewer but more significant structure levels.

InpShowSwingLabels

true

Show HH, HL, LH, LL labels at each detected swing pivot point.

InpBullColor

DodgerBlue

Color used for bullish structure lines, BOS/CHoCH labels, and HL swing tags.

InpBearColor

Red

Color used for bearish structure lines, BOS/CHoCH labels, and LH swing tags.

--- Order Blocks ---





InpShowOB

true

Enable or disable Order Block zone drawing.

InpMaxOB

5

Maximum number of active Order Blocks stored and displayed per direction (bull/bear). Oldest blocks are removed when the limit is reached.

InpOBExtend

20

Number of bars to extend the right edge of Order Block rectangles forward in time.

InpBullOBColor

CornflowerBlue

Fill color for Bullish Order Block zones.

InpBearOBColor

LightCoral

Fill color for Bearish Order Block zones.

--- Fair Value Gaps ---





InpShowFVG

true

Enable or disable Fair Value Gap zone drawing.

InpBullFVGColor

MediumSeaGreen

Fill color for Bullish FVG zones (upward price imbalance).

InpBearFVGColor

Salmon

Fill color for Bearish FVG zones (downward price imbalance).

InpFVGExtend

10

Number of bars to extend the right edge of FVG rectangles forward in time.

--- Equal Highs and Lows ---





InpShowEQHL

true

Enable or disable Equal Highs and Equal Lows detection and labeling.

InpEQHLLen

5

Pivot lookback length used specifically for the EQH/EQL module (bars each side).

InpEQHLSens

0.5

ATR multiplier defining how close two pivot levels must be to qualify as equal. A value of 0.5 means the price difference must be less than 0.5 x ATR.

InpEQHColor

OrangeRed

Color for Equal Highs connector lines and labels.

InpEQLColor

LimeGreen

Color for Equal Lows connector lines and labels.

--- Signal Settings ---





InpShowSignals

true

Enable or disable BUY and SELL arrow signals on the chart.

InpRequireFVG

false

When enabled, a signal is only generated if an active same-directional FVG overlaps the triggering Order Block zone, adding a confluence filter.

InpAlerts

true

Enable popup alert notifications when a new BUY or SELL signal fires.

InpEmailAlert

false

Send an email notification on each new signal (requires email configured in MetaTrader terminal settings).

InpPushAlert

false

Send a push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app on each new signal.

