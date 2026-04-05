ASQ Recovery Engine v1.2 — Free, Open-Source





You just lost 3 trades in a row. Your next move determines whether you lose 3 more or recover. ASQ Recovery Engine automatically reduces your risk after consecutive losses, gradually restores it after wins, and blocks the revenge trades and martingale impulses that blow accounts. It tracks your emotional state, scores your session stress level, and tells you when to stop trading.









FEATURES:

- Automatic risk reduction after consecutive losses with gradual restoration after wins

- Revenge trading guard — blocks trades placed within 2 minutes of a loss (configurable)

- Martingale guard — prevents lot size increases after 2+ consecutive losses

- Session heat score — 0-100 stress gauge that rises on losses and decays on wins

- Emotional state tracking — Calm, Focused (streak), Stressed (losing), Tilted (3+ losses), Reckless (revenge detected)

- Auto-conservative switch — automatically switches to Conservative mode when session drawdown exceeds threshold

- Cooling-off periods after big losses (configurable duration and threshold)

- Win streak capitalization with bonus multiplier

- Anti-tilt protection — defensive mode reduces risk to minimum at 3+ losses

- Trade mini-log — last 10 results with W/L, profit, and risk multiplier at time of trade

- 3 presets — Conservative (slow recovery, long cooling), Moderate, Aggressive (fast recovery, streak bonus)

- Daily reset option with mode restoration

DEMO EA INCLUDED:

Attach to any chart — automatically detects closed trades from account history:

— Recovery state and emotional state indicators

— Heat score gauge with progress bar (green→yellow→red)

— Risk multiplier, adjusted risk %, and adjusted lot size

— Consecutive wins/losses with max tracking

— Session W/L count and P/L

— Trade log (last N results as W/L sequence)

— Revenge guard status with daily block counter

— Martingale guard status

— Cooling timer and trading allowed/blocked indicator

— Contextual recommendation messages





USAGE:

#include "ASQ_RecoveryEngine.mqh"

CASQRecoveryEngine recovery;

recovery.Initialize(1.0, 0.01, AccountBalance());

recovery.SetMode(ASQ_RECOVERY_MODERATE);

recovery.OnTradeWin(profit, pips); // After each win

recovery.OnTradeLoss(loss, pips); // After each loss

double adjRisk = recovery.GetAdjustedRisk();

double adjLot = recovery.GetAdjustedLot();

if(recovery.IsRevengeTrade()) { /* block entry */ }

if(!recovery.IsTradingAllowed()) { /* wait */ }





Place both files in the same folder — compiles instantly, no subfolder setup needed.





This is the open-source recovery engine behind Quant Cristina on the MQL5 Market. Same logic, same accuracy — the Market version adds the premium multi-strategy trading framework.





FILES:

- ASQ_RecoveryEngine.mqh — Library (748 lines)

- ASQ_RecoveryEngine_Demo.mq5 — Demo EA (354 lines)





MetaTrader 5, all brokers, all instruments, all timeframes.

Free and open-source. 1,102 lines of production MQL5.