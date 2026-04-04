Professional Telegram integration library for MetaTrader 5 EAs.





Your EA is running on a VPS and you need to know what it's doing. ASQ Telegram Notifier sends trade alerts, daily summaries, error notifications, and signal broadcasts straight to your phone. Multi-chat support lets you copy alerts to your personal chat, your trading group, and your signal channel simultaneously. Failed messages get queued and retried automatically.







FEATURES:

- Trade open/close/modify notifications with entry, SL, TP, and P/L

- Daily and weekly P/L summaries with win rate, drawdown, and balance

- EA startup and shutdown alerts (know when your EA goes online/offline)

- Error, warning, signal, and custom message support

- Multi-chat support — send to up to 3 Telegram chat IDs simultaneously

- Message queue with retry — 10-slot buffer, 3 auto-retries on failure

- Silent hours — suppress notifications during configurable GMT hours

- Connection health check — VerifyConnection() via Telegram getMe API

- Rate limiting (20 msg/min) to respect Telegram Bot API limits

- Daily message stats (sent/failed counters, auto-reset at midnight)

- Markdown formatting with tag labels ([OPEN], [CLOSE], [DAILY], etc.)

- URL encoding and Markdown character escaping

- WebRequest-based — fully MQL5 Market compliant, no DLLs





SETUP (3 steps):

1. Message @BotFather on Telegram, type /newbot, get your BOT_TOKEN

2. Message @userinfobot on Telegram, get your CHAT_ID

3. In MT5: Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Add https://api.telegram.org to allowed URLs





DEMO EA INCLUDED:

Attach to any chart with your credentials:

— Sends test message and startup notification on initialization

— Auto-detects closed trades and sends close notifications

— Sends shutdown notification with session P/L on EA removal

— Dashboard shows connection status (Verified/Connected/Not Configured), daily send/error counts, queue status, total messages, and last error

USAGE #include "ASQ_TelegramNotifier.mqh" CASQTelegramNotifier tg; tg.Initialize( "YOUR_BOT_TOKEN" , "YOUR_CHAT_ID" , _Symbol ); tg.AddChatId( "GROUP_CHAT_ID" ); tg.SetSilentHours( true , 22 , 6 ); tg.VerifyConnection(); tg.SendStartup(); tg.SendTradeOpen( _Symbol , "BUY" , 0.10 , ask, sl, tp); tg.Update();





Place both files in the same folder — compiles instantly, no subfolder setup needed.





This is the open-source notification engine behind Quant Cristina on the MQL5 Market. Same logic, same accuracy.





FILES:

- ASQ_TelegramNotifier.mqh — Library (708 lines)

- ASQ_TelegramNotifier_Demo.mq5 — Demo EA (256 lines)





MetaTrader 5, all brokers, all instruments, all timeframes.

Free and open-source. 964 lines of production MQL5.