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ASQ Telegram Notifier - library for MetaTrader 5
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Muharrem RogovaFounder of AlgoSphere Quant — building a complete ecosystem of rule-based MT5 trading tools.
Our philosophy: market structure first, strict risk management always, zero martingale.
We build for traders who trade with discipline — not with hope.
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Your EA is running on a VPS and you need to know what it's doing. ASQ Telegram Notifier sends trade alerts, daily summaries, error notifications, and signal broadcasts straight to your phone. Multi-chat support lets you copy alerts to your personal chat, your trading group, and your signal channel simultaneously. Failed messages get queued and retried automatically.
USAGE
#include "ASQ_TelegramNotifier.mqh" CASQTelegramNotifier tg; tg.Initialize("YOUR_BOT_TOKEN", "YOUR_CHAT_ID", _Symbol); tg.AddChatId("GROUP_CHAT_ID"); // Optional 2nd chat tg.SetSilentHours(true, 22, 6); // No buzzing at night tg.VerifyConnection(); // Check bot token tg.SendStartup(); // EA is live tg.SendTradeOpen(_Symbol, "BUY", 0.10, ask, sl, tp); tg.Update(); // Process queue (call periodically)
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