Your EA's signal logic is good — but some days it trades too much, other days too little. ASQ Frequency Controller scales 8 filter parameters simultaneously with a single factor, letting you dial trade frequency up or down without touching your entry logic. Switch between Ultra-Conservative and Scalper mode with one button. The auto-frequency mode reads ATR and adjusts for you.

FEATURES:

- 5 frequency modes — Ultra-Conservative (0.5x), Conservative (0.75x), Normal (1.0x), Aggressive (1.5x), Scalper (2.0x)

- 8 filter parameters scaled dynamically — cooldown, spread tolerance, ATR range, min bars, min distance, signal strength thresholds

- Runtime +/- fine-tuning with configurable step size

- Auto-frequency from volatility — pass current ATR, frequency adapts to market conditions automatically

- Daily trade limiter — SetMaxTradesPerDay() caps entries, auto-resets at midnight

- Effective values snapshot — GetSnapshot() returns all scaled values in a single struct for dashboard use

- Interactive chart buttons — click to switch modes or fine-tune factor

- Safe floors on signal thresholds — strength never drops below 0.2/0.3 even at 3.0x





HOW THE SCALING WORKS:

Higher frequency factor = MORE trades accepted:

— Cooldown: divided (shorter wait between trades)

— Max spread: multiplied (wider spreads accepted)

— Min ATR: divided (lower volatility accepted)

— Min bars: divided (fewer bars between entries)

— Min distance: divided (closer to existing positions)

— Signal strength: divided by sqrt (weaker signals accepted, with floor)

DEMO EA INCLUDED:

Attach to any chart for the interactive dashboard:

— Mode selector with 5 buttons (UC/CONS/NORM/AGGR/SCALP) plus +/- fine-tuning

— Frequency factor visualization bar

— Base vs Effective comparison table for all 8 filter parameters

— Daily trade counter with remaining trades

— Auto-frequency status





USAGE #include "ASQ_FrequencyControl.mqh" CASQFrequencyControl freq; freq.Initialize( 1.0 , 0.25 , 0.25 , 3.0 ); freq.SetBaseFilters( 60 , 1.5 , 0.3 , 5.0 , 3 , 10.0 , 0.5 , 0.6 ); freq.SetMode(ASQ_FREQ_NORMAL); freq.SetMaxTradesPerDay( 10 ); int cooldown = freq.GetEffectiveCooldownSec(); if (freq.CanTradeToday()) { }





Place both files in the same folder — compiles instantly, no subfolder setup needed.





This is the open-source frequency engine behind Quant Cristina on the MQL5 Market. Same logic, same accuracy.





FILES:

- ASQ_FrequencyControl.mqh — Library (438 lines)

- ASQ_FrequencyControl_Demo.mq5 — Demo EA (277 lines)





MetaTrader 5, all brokers, all instruments, all timeframes.

Free and open-source. 715 lines of production MQL5.