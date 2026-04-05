Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ASQ PropFirm Shield - library for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Muharrem RogovaFounder of AlgoSphere Quant — building a complete ecosystem of rule-based MT5 trading tools.
Our philosophy: market structure first, strict risk management always, zero martingale.
We build for traders who trade with discipline — not with hope.
──────────────────────────
EXPERT ADVISORS
- Views:
- 1680
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
ASQ PropFirm Shield v1.2 — Free, Open-Source
USAGE:
#include "ASQ_PropFirmShield.mqh" CASQPropFirmShield prop; prop.Initialize(AccountBalance(), ASQ_PROP_FTMO); prop.Update(equity, balance); // Call every tick if(prop.IsTradingAllowed()) { /* trade */ } if(prop.WouldBreachDailyLimit(riskAmount)) { /* skip */ } double safe = prop.GetSafeRiskAmount(); // Max safe $ to risk
Intelligent anti-tilt risk management library for MetaTrader 5.Smart Money Concepts
An indicator which features full Smart Money Concept (SMC) + Break Of Structure (BOS) + Change Of Character (COC) + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection and Buy/Sell signals.
Imbalance Finder is an MT5 indicator that automatically detects bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and tracks whether each imbalance remains active, gets tapped, or becomes fully filled. It draws clear chart zones in real time, helps traders identify potential support and resistance areas, and also provides data buffers for Expert Advisors and automated strategies.Institutional Fractal Dimension Index (Regime Detector)
An advanced quantitative filter based on Chaos Theory and fractal geometry, it calculates the intrinsic dimensionality of the price curve to instantly classify market regimes into trending or mean-reverting states.