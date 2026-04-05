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Libraries

ASQ PropFirm Shield - library for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Muharrem Rogova
Muharrem Rogova

Muharrem Rogova

4.1 (27)
Founder of AlgoSphere Quant — building a complete ecosystem of rule-based MT5 trading tools.
Our philosophy: market structure first, strict risk management always, zero martingale.
We build for traders who trade with discipline — not with hope.
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EXPERT ADVISORS
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ASQ PropFirm Shield v1.2 — Free, Open-Source


One blown drawdown limit and your $100K challenge is gone. ASQ PropFirm Shield monitors every tick against your firm's exact rules — daily loss limits, maximum drawdown (standard or trailing), profit targets, consistency scores, and minimum trading days. It calculates exactly how much you can risk on the next trade without breaching anything. Built-in presets for 7 prop firms mean you drop it in and it just works.
FEATURES:
- 7 built-in prop firm presets — FTMO, MyForexFunds, Funded Next, The Funded Trader, E8 Funding, Bulenox, TopStep
- Daily loss limit enforcement — auto-blocks trading when daily limit is hit
- Maximum drawdown protection — standard or trailing, with floor lock for funded accounts
- 5-level shield state — Safe, Caution (>50% used), Danger (>80%), Breached (daily hit), Failed (max DD)
- Emergency close-all flag — triggers at 90% of any limit, recommends immediate position closure
- Risk-per-trade guardrail — WouldExceedRiskPerTrade() prevents oversized entries
- Safe risk amount calculator — returns the max $ you can risk on the next trade without breaching anything
- Profit target tracking with progress percentage
- Win rate & profit factor — live tracking from OnTradeClose() calls
- Consistency score calculation for firms that require it (MFF, FundedNext, Bulenox)
- Minimum trading day requirements with completion tracking
- Weekend holding prevention with Friday evening cutoff
- Challenge phase detection — Challenge, Verification, Funded with auto-target adjustment
- Daily PnL history (last 10 days)

DEMO EA INCLUDED:
Attach to any chart to see the full dashboard:
— Firm name, phase, and shield state with color coding
— Profit target progress bar (green)
— Daily loss limit progress bar (green→yellow→red as limit approaches)
— Max drawdown progress bar with trailing DD indicator
— Win rate, profit factor, trading days, and safe risk amount
— Emergency warning panel with close-all alert
— Status message and remaining limits in $ and %

USAGE:

 #include "ASQ_PropFirmShield.mqh"
CASQPropFirmShield prop;
prop.Initialize(AccountBalance(), ASQ_PROP_FTMO);
prop.Update(equity, balance);                      // Call every tick
if(prop.IsTradingAllowed()) { /* trade */ }
if(prop.WouldBreachDailyLimit(riskAmount)) { /* skip */ }
double safe = prop.GetSafeRiskAmount();            // Max safe $ to risk

Place both files in the same folder — compiles instantly, no subfolder setup needed.

This is the open-source risk engine behind Quant Cristina on the MQL5 Market. Same logic, same accuracy — the Market version adds the premium multi-strategy trading framework.

FILES:
- ASQ_PropFirmShield.mqh — Library (756 lines)
- ASQ_PropFirmShield_Demo.mq5 — Demo EA (317 lines)

MetaTrader 5, all brokers, all instruments, all timeframes.
Free and open-source. 1,073 lines of production MQL5.

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