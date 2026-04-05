Overview

The Imbalance Finder is a chart indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), also known as imbalances and visually tracks their lifecycle on the chart. It identifies both bullish and bearish imbalances and monitors in real time whether price has tapped into (partially filled) or completely filled each gap.

Fair Value Gaps are three-candle patterns where the wicks of the first and third candle do not overlap, leaving a price "gap" at the middle candle. These zones frequently act as support/resistance and are widely used in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading methodologies.

How It Works

Detection Logic

The indicator examines every completed bar and compares the high/low of the surrounding candles:

Bullish FVG : The low of bar [i] is above the high of bar [i-2]. The gap zone spans from high[i-2] (bottom) to low[i] (top) and is drawn at bar [i-1].

: The low of bar [i] is above the high of bar [i-2]. The gap zone spans from high[i-2] (bottom) to low[i] (top) and is drawn at bar [i-1]. Bearish FVG: The high of bar [i] is below the low of bar [i-2]. The gap zone spans from high[i] (bottom) to low[i-2] (top) and is drawn at bar [i-1].





Tapped vs. Filled

Once an imbalance is detected, the indicator continuously monitors whether subsequent price action interacts with the zone:

Tapped : Price has entered the imbalance zone but has not fully traversed it. For a bullish FVG, this means price dropped into the gap from above but did not reach the bottom edge. The tapped portion is highlighted in a separate color.

: Price has entered the imbalance zone but has not fully traversed it. For a bullish FVG, this means price dropped into the gap from above but did not reach the bottom edge. The tapped portion is highlighted in a separate color. Filled: Price has completely crossed through the imbalance zone, reaching the opposite edge. The entire rectangle changes color to indicate the gap is no longer active.

This distinction is useful because a tapped-but-unfilled FVG often still acts as a support/resistance zone, while a fully filled FVG is considered consumed.

Input Parameters

Parameter Default Description Bullish Imbalance Color Lime Rectangle color for active bullish FVGs Bearish Imbalance Color Orange Rectangle color for active bearish FVGs Show Tapped / Filled Imbalances true Toggle visibility of tapped/filled overlays Tapped/Filled Bullish Color DarkGreen Color applied when a bullish FVG is tapped or filled Tapped/Filled Bearish Color Red Color applied when a bearish FVG is tapped or filled







Indicator Buffers

The indicator exposes 7 buffers (no plots drawn; data only) that can be read by Expert Advisors or other indicators:

Buffer Index Values Bullish Imbalance 0 1 = FVG present, EMPTY_VALUE = none Bearish Imbalance 1 1 = FVG present, EMPTY_VALUE = none Tapped Flag 2 1 = partially tapped Tapped Until Price 3 Price level reached inside the gap Filled Flag 4 1 = completely filled Candle Interaction 5 1 = tapped, 2 = filled (on the interacting bar) Interaction Type 6 1 = bullish FVG, 2 = bearish FVG





Reading the Chart

Active imbalances appear as colored rectangles spanning three bars.

appear as colored rectangles spanning three bars. When price taps into a zone, a second rectangle in the tapped/filled color overlays the portion that was penetrated.

When price fills the entire zone, the original rectangle is replaced by a single rectangle in the filled color.

Set "Show Tapped / Filled Imbalances" to false if you only want to see active (untouched) FVGs.

Notes