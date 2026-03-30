CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RSI Applied to Kalman Filter Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

ferj38
ferj38

ferj38

1 code
Views:
4355
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Rsi applied Kalman FIlter



This is the RSI indicator applied to Kalman Filter, this has the same interpretation that normal RSI, on the image, this can be seen in the separate window, this version is the last fix version


    Institutional ATR Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager Institutional ATR Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager

    A professional trade management Expert Advisor for MT4. It replaces static trailing stops with a dynamic, volatility-based ATR Trailing logic, and includes an automated Breakeven feature to protect funded prop firm accounts.

    Institutional Psychological Levels and Magnet Zones Institutional Psychological Levels and Magnet Zones

    Automatically identifies key psychological "Round Numbers" where institutional liquidity and bank orders are concentrated. Essential for spotting high-probability reversal zones and magnet price targets.

    Stoch_Cross Stoch_Cross

    Stoch_Cross monitors the %K and %D lines of the Stochastic Oscillator and provides instant confirmation when a bullish or bearish crossover occurs in the zone.

    Trade Journal CSV Export Script MT4 Trade Journal CSV Export Script MT4

    Exports your complete trade history to a CSV file with comprehensive performance statistics. Ready to import into Excel or Google Sheets for detailed analysis.