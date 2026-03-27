The default MetaTrader 4 trailing stop relies on static pip distances. In a dynamic market environment, static stops are fundamentally flawed. During low volatility, your stop might be too loose, exposing unnecessary risk; during high volatility, it might be too tight, causing premature stop-outs before the real trend begins.

Institutional algorithms solve this by trailing stops based on market volatility, most commonly measured by the Average True Range (ATR). The Institutional ATR Trailing Manager is a plug-and-play utility Expert Advisor designed to take over trade management for manual or EA-opened positions.





Core Protective Features



Dynamic ATR Trailing: Continuously calculates the current market volatility. As the price moves in your favor, it trails your Stop Loss at a mathematical distance (ATR Value × Multiplier), giving the trade "room to breathe" while locking in maximum profit.

Auto-Breakeven System: Emotional trading often leads to letting winning trades turn into losers. This EA automatically moves your Stop Loss to your entry price (plus a small profit to cover commissions) the moment the price reaches your defined safety threshold.

Universal Management: By default, it manages all manual trades on the chart's symbol. You can also assign a specific Magic Number to manage positions opened by other Expert Advisors.

Input Parameters

