CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Institutional ATR Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager - expert for MetaTrader 4

Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira

Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira

4.6 (12)
I am a Software Engineer focused on quantitative architecture and high-frequency trade execution, I do not build generic retail scripts, I write clean code designed to survive live broker environments, toxic order flow, and server latency, my infrastructure handles complex math without freezing the
5 products 7 articles 35 codes 33 comments
Views:
6519
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The default MetaTrader 4 trailing stop relies on static pip distances. In a dynamic market environment, static stops are fundamentally flawed. During low volatility, your stop might be too loose, exposing unnecessary risk; during high volatility, it might be too tight, causing premature stop-outs before the real trend begins.

Institutional algorithms solve this by trailing stops based on market volatility, most commonly measured by the Average True Range (ATR). The Institutional ATR Trailing Manager is a plug-and-play utility Expert Advisor designed to take over trade management for manual or EA-opened positions.

Print

Core Protective Features

  • Dynamic ATR Trailing: Continuously calculates the current market volatility. As the price moves in your favor, it trails your Stop Loss at a mathematical distance (ATR Value × Multiplier), giving the trade "room to breathe" while locking in maximum profit.

  • Auto-Breakeven System: Emotional trading often leads to letting winning trades turn into losers. This EA automatically moves your Stop Loss to your entry price (plus a small profit to cover commissions) the moment the price reaches your defined safety threshold.

  • Universal Management: By default, it manages all manual trades on the chart's symbol. You can also assign a specific Magic Number to manage positions opened by other Expert Advisors.

Input Parameters

  • ATR_Period: The lookback period for the volatility calculation (Default: 14).

  • ATR_Multiplier: How wide you want the trailing stop. 2.0 or 3.0 are standard institutional settings to avoid noise.

  • Use_Breakeven: Enable or disable the auto-breakeven feature.

  • Breakeven_Activation_Pips: How many pips in profit before moving the stop to entry.

  • Magic_Number: Set to 0 to manage manual trades, or specify a number to manage EA trades.


Institutional Psychological Levels and Magnet Zones Institutional Psychological Levels and Magnet Zones

Automatically identifies key psychological "Round Numbers" where institutional liquidity and bank orders are concentrated. Essential for spotting high-probability reversal zones and magnet price targets.

Institutional Anchored VWAP (Smart Money Benchmark) Institutional Anchored VWAP (Smart Money Benchmark)

The ultimate institutional benchmark tool for MT4. It accurately plots the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) anchored to daily, weekly, or monthly sessions, including standard deviation bands for high-probability mean-reversion setups.

RSI Applied to Kalman Filter Indicator RSI Applied to Kalman Filter Indicator

This RSI applied to Kalman filter indicator,This RSI applied to Kalman filter indicator

Stoch_Cross Stoch_Cross

Stoch_Cross monitors the %K and %D lines of the Stochastic Oscillator and provides instant confirmation when a bullish or bearish crossover occurs in the zone.