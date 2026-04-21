CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Easy Range Breakout EA - MT5 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Osmar Sandoval Espinosa
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa

Osmar Sandoval Espinosa

Mathematical Engineer.
Currently pursuing a Master's in Applied Mathematics with strong focus on quantitative modeling and computational methods.
Fields of study:
-Time Series Analysis: ARIMA, GARCH, VAR.
-Optimization: linear, non-linear, multicriteria approaches.
1 article 3 codes 26 topics 201 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
8051
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The EA continuously manages the trading session by calculating the start, end, and closing times each day, resetting its variables, and preparing the range for breakout detection. During the defined range period, it collects minute‑based highs and lows, determines the maximum and minimum values, and updates a rectangle object on the chart to visually represent the consolidation zone.

Once the range period ends, it checks the close of the most recent candle (different from the range end time) against the calculated boundaries, and if a breakout is detected, it automatically places a buy or sell order with a take‑profit equal to the size of the range and a stop at the opposite boundary.
This code is inspired by a tutorial from Rene Balke on YouTube!

Example

Range Breakout Examples

Parameters

Parameters

Machine Learning Supertrend Machine Learning Supertrend

A machine-learning inspired approach towards trending regimes. Providing accurate signals and backtest confidence built-in

XANDER Adaptive Cross XANDER Adaptive Cross

Two adaptive moving averages that read the market differently. Crossovers signal trend shifts.

L1 Trend Filter Demo L1 Trend Filter Demo

The script shows the usage of L1 Trend Filter methods in MQL5 for float and double vectors on random walk simulated data.

Daily Risk Monitor Lite Daily Risk Monitor Lite

Daily Risk Monitor Lite is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays daily realized P/L, floating P/L, daily total, current drawdown, and color-based risk status directly on the chart. It is a read-only monitoring tool and does not close trades or block trading.