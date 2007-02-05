CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Advanced ADX - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ahmad Waddah Attar | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
99487
Rating:
(46)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator shows ADX indicator in another easy way. Buy when Bars is Green, Sell When Bars is Red.


 

Waddah Attar Explosion Waddah Attar Explosion

Indicator Waddah_Attar_Explosion is very powerful. It alerts you to buy , sell , exit buy and exit sell.

Catching Gaps Catching Gaps

Hello everyone, this is my first contribution to this lovely place. This expert advisor that catches the gaps. Really I like to thank this company for here efforts in making all these options and facilities that help the traders.

Bears Bulls Power Bears Bulls Power

This indicators shows Bears Power and Bulls Power in easy way at one window.

Symbol Index MA Symbol Index MA

This indicator shows symbol index with two MA.