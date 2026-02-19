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ICE (Impulse Confirmation Engine) - expert for MetaTrader 5
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1. Main Architecture (The Three Pillars)
This system works through three integrated validation layers:
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Detection (Intel): Uses the ratio of volume and candle body to ATR to detect the initial "explosion." It looks not only at the price, but also at the energy (volume) behind that price.
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Confirmation (Defense): Uses an Adaptive Trend Filter (MA Slope) and Volatility Guard to ensure the EA doesn't trade in a "dead" market or when spreads are wild.
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Execution (Attack): Uses three-scenario logic (Breakout, Pullback, & Velocity) to ensure the EA enters the market at the best price without losing momentum.
2. Logical Advantage
After a refactoring process, ICE now has intelligent features:
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ATR Auto-Point Calibration: The EA automatically recognizes whether it is running on Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, or Indices without the need to adjust complex decimal settings.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get adaptive body ratio based on volatility | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double GetAdaptiveBodyRatio() { if(!InpEnableAdaptive) return InpMinBodyRatio; double atr = GetATRValue(); double atr_percent = atr / SymbolInfoDouble(CurrentSymbol, SYMBOL_BID); // Lower body ratio requirement in high volatility if(atr_percent > 0.001) return InpMinBodyRatio * 0.8; // High volatility if(atr_percent < 0.0003) return InpMinBodyRatio * 1.2; // Low volatility return InpMinBodyRatio; }
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Momentum Velocity: The ability to enter early if the detector detects a significant price acceleration, so you don't miss the train when the trend is running fast.
// --- SKENARIO C: MOMENTUM ACCELERATION (NEW) --- // Jika harga bergerak cepat searah impuls meski belum breakout if(rates[0].close > rates[1].high && (double)rates[0].tick_volume > (GetAverageVolume(InpLookbackPeriod) * 0.8)) { if(InpDebugMode) Print("ICE Entry: Bullish Velocity detected."); return true; } } else // BEARISH { // --- SKENARIO A: AGGRESSIVE CONTINUATION --- if(current_ask <= Impulse.lowest_since) { if(InpDebugMode) Print("ICE Entry: Bearish Breakout!"); return true; } // --- SKENARIO B: SMART PULLBACK --- double range = Impulse.highest_since - Impulse.lowest_since; if(range > 0) { double retrace_level = (current_ask - Impulse.lowest_since) / range; if(retrace_level >= 0.20 && retrace_level <= 0.65) { if(rates[0].close < rates[0].open || current_ask < rates[1].low) { if(InpDebugMode) PrintFormat("ICE Entry: Retrace Sell at %.2f level", retrace_level); return true; } } }
3. Trading Characteristics
|Fitur
|Deskripsi
|Trading Style
|Aggressive Momentum / Impulse Follower
|Ideal Timeframe
|M15, M30, up to H1
|Risk Management
|Adaptive Lot based on ATR Stop Loss
|Session Filter
|Automatically avoids Asian Session and quiet Rollover hours
4. ICE Pro Parameter Summary
This system uses parameters optimized for modern markets:
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Lookback Period (20): Standard for capturing short-term volatility cycles.
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Volume Multiplier (1.3x): Minimum volume requirement for a candle to be considered an impulse.
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Risk Per Trade (0.5% - 2%): Disciplined money management to ensure account security even in the event of a series of stop-losses.
ICE Philosophy: "Discipline in filtering out the trash, but courage in pursuing opportunities."
//--- Enumerations enum ENUM_TRADING_MODE { TRADING_MODE_DISABLED, TRADING_MODE_DEMO, TRADING_MODE_LIVE }; enum ENUM_MARKET_SESSION { SESSION_ASIAN, SESSION_LONDON, SESSION_NEWYORK, SESSION_PACIFIC }; enum ENUM_TRAILING_MODE { TRAIL_NONE, // No trailing TRAIL_BREAKEVEN, // Move to breakeven only TRAIL_ATR_FIXED, // Fixed ATR trailing TRAIL_ATR_DYNAMIC, // Dynamic ATR trailing TRAIL_HYBRID // Hybrid trailing (breakeven + ATR) }; //--- Input Parameters - OPTIMIZED & CALIBRATED input group "───────── CORE SETTINGS ───────────" input ENUM_TRADING_MODE InpTradingMode = TRADING_MODE_DEMO; // Trading mode selection (Live / Test / Visual) input string InpTradeSymbol = ""; // Trading symbol (empty = current chart symbol) input int InpMagicNumber = 888888; // Unique magic number for order identification input string InpTradeComment = "Ritz-ICE-Pro"; // Trade comment shown in terminal & history input bool InpDebugMode = true; // Enable detailed debug logging input bool InpEnableAdaptive = true; // Enable adaptive logic based on market conditions input group "───────── ICE DETECTION ───────────" input int InpLookbackPeriod = 20; // Historical bars used for ICE pattern detection input double InpVolumeMultiplier = 1.3; // Minimum volume multiplier to confirm impulse input double InpMinBodyRatio = 0.5; // Minimum candle body-to-range ratio (impulse strength) input double InpClosePosition = 0.6; // Minimum close position within candle range (0–1) input int InpMinImpulseBars = 2; // Minimum bars required for a valid impulse input int InpMaxImpulseBars = 5; // Maximum bars allowed for impulse sequence input bool InpUseSessionFilter = true; // Allow trades only during active trading sessions input group "───────── RISK MANAGEMENT ───────────" input double InpRiskPerTrade = 0.1; // Risk per trade in percent of account balance input bool InpReduceAfterLoss = false; // Reduce risk after a losing trade input double InpReductionFactor = 0.2; // Risk reduction factor after loss (0.8 = -20%) input double InpMinEquityToTrade = 10.0; // Minimum funds to keep trading (USD) input double InpMinMarginLevel = 110.0; // Minimum Margin Level (%) input group "───────── TRADE EXECUTION ───────────" input double InpATRMultiplierSL = 1.2; // Stop Loss distance based on ATR multiplier input double InpATRMultiplierTP = 1.8; // Take Profit distance based on ATR multiplier input int InpSlippagePoints = 30; // Maximum allowed slippage (in points) input group "───────── ENTRY OPTIMIZATION ───────────" input bool InpImmediateEntry = true; // Enter immediately after impulse detection input double InpMaxEntryBars = 3; // Maximum bars to wait for entry after detection input group "───────── SMART TRAILING ───────────" input ENUM_TRAILING_MODE InpTrailingMode = TRAIL_ATR_FIXED; // Trailing stop mode (Fixed / ATR / Hybrid) input double InpBreakevenAt = 0.5; // Move SL to breakeven at % of TP reached input double InpTrailATRMulti = 1.0; // ATR multiplier for trailing stop distance input double InpTrailActivation = 0.3; // Profit % required to activate trailing logic input bool InpUseVolatilityAdjust = true; // Dynamically adjust trailing based on volatility //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input group "───────── SAFETY FILTERS (CALIBRATED) ───────────" input double InpMaxSpread = 40.0; // Maximum allowed spread (points) input int InpMinATRPoints = 50; // Minimum ATR volatility filter (≈ 5 pips) input int InpMaxATRPoints = 1500; // Maximum ATR volatility filter (≈ 150 pips) input bool InpFilterLowVolume = true; // Block trades during low-volume conditions
=== The code is only for reference, not to be used directly without further development that you must do. If you use it directly with a real account, all risks are your own responsibility. I, as the author and originator of the idea, only provide input and ideas for this code. ==
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