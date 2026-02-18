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WPR for Overbought and Oversold - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Overbought and oversold indicators aim to determine where the price may experience a reversal. In the original wpr indicator, when we see the level -20, it is considered overbought. When the price reaches the overbought stage, a potential reversal downwards may occur, and we will take a sell position. Similarly, when oversold at the level -70, we may observe a reversal in direction for a buy position.
If you like this indicator, I advise you to use it cautiously as I cannot guarantee your luck.
Function of lot calculation by risk percentageTimeframe Quality Analyzer
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