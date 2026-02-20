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nClose Orders - library for MetaTrader 5
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Close_Orders - Universal function for closing positions and deleting orders
Brief description
One function for 14 trade management tasks in MetaTrader 5.
Closes positions and deletes pending orders with filtering by type, profitability and magic number.
What it can do
For positions (9 options):
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All positions / only profitable / only losing positions
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BUY only / SELL only
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BUY profitable / BUY unprofitable
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SELL profitable / SELL losing
For pending orders (5 options):
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All pending orders / only Buy Stop / only Buy Limit
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Only Sell Stop / only Sell Limit
How to use
// Call Examples: Close_Orders("Position", "All", 0); // All positions Close_Orders("Position", "Buy Profit", 123); // Profitable BUY with magik 123 Close_Orders("Order", "Buy Stop", 0); // All Buy Stop orders
Parameters:
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p_o : " Position" or "Order" .
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type_po : Filter type (see options above)
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magicNumber : Magic (0 = all)
Advantages
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Simplicity - one call instead of 14 functions
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Flexibility - fine filtering of trades
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Safety - proper handling of loops
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Versatility - for Expert Advisors, scripts, indicators
Technical features
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deviation = 5 - optimal price tolerance
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Iteration from the end - safe deletion
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Local variables - query isolation
Inclusion in project
#include <Close_Orders.mqh> // Ready to use!
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/68469
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