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nCalculate Lot by Percent - library for MetaTrader 5
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Module of lot calculation by risk percentage
Purpose:
Automatically calculates the size of a trading position (lot) so that the potential loss when a stop loss is triggered is a specified percentage of your deposit. This is the basis of competent money management.
How it works:
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You set:risk percentage (for example, 2%) and stop loss price.
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The function calculateshow much you can trade for to lose no more than 2% of your account if the price reaches the stop.
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The function translates this amount into lots, taking into account the specification of the instrument at your broker.
Key features:
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Smart logic: automatically applies the correct formula for pairs like EURUSD and USDJPY .
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Checks: monitors correct prices, minimum and maximum lots.
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Ready to use: one function call returns the lot to be sent to the market order.
Example of use in the code:
// Risk 1.5% of the deposit by placing a stop loss at 1.08500
double myLot = Calculate_Lot_by_Percent(1.5, 1.08500);
if(myLot > 0) {
// Open a deal with the calculated lot
trade.Sell(myLot, _Symbol, 0, 1.08500, 0, "Trade with 1.5% risk");
}
Bottom line: this code gets rid of manual calculations and helps you maintain risk discipline in every trade. Simply plug it into your EA or script.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/68396
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