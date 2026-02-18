



Module of lot calculation by risk percentage



Purpose:

Automatically calculates the size of a trading position (lot) so that the potential loss when a stop loss is triggered is a specified percentage of your deposit. This is the basis of competent money management.

How it works:



You set:risk percentage (for example, 2%) and stop loss price. The function calculateshow much you can trade for to lose no more than 2% of your account if the price reaches the stop. The function translates this amount into lots, taking into account the specification of the instrument at your broker.

Key features:



Smart logic: automatically applies the correct formula for pairs like EURUSD and USDJPY .

Checks: monitors correct prices, minimum and maximum lots.

Ready to use: one function call returns the lot to be sent to the market order.

Example of use in the code:



double myLot = Calculate_Lot_by_Percent( 1.5 , 1.08500 ); if (myLot > 0 ) { trade.Sell(myLot, _Symbol , 0 , 1.08500 , 0 , "Trade with 1.5% risk" ); }

Bottom line: this code gets rid of manual calculations and helps you maintain risk discipline in every trade. Simply plug it into your EA or script.



