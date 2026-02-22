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Modern Time Panel for MT5 The Modern Time Panel is a sleek, minimalist custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps you track time with precision. Fixed neatly at the top-right corner of your chart, it displays the current Broker Time, Local Time, and a live countdown to the next candlestick (New Bar). Built with an independent 1-second timer, the countdown continuously runs even when the market is slow or there are no incoming ticks. Fully customizable and dark-mode friendly, it is the perfect non-intrusive tool to ensure you never miss a candle close.