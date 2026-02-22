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nModify Orders - library for MetaTrader 5
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Modify_Orders.mqh is intended for managing positions and orders in MetaTrader 5
Purpose
Modify_Orders.mqh provides two powerful functions for managing open positions and pending orders in Expert Advisors and indicators on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to automate routine operations for modifying Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and order prices.
Main features:
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Modification of Stop Loss and Take Profit for open positions
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Modification of pending orderprices
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Flexible filtering by position types, profitability and symbols
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Support for different modes ofvalue calculation (in pips or absolute prices).
Structure
Modify_Position() function
Designed to modify Stop Loss and Take Profit levels of open positions.
void Modify_Position( string tp_and_sl, // "SL" or "TP" - what we change. string price_and_value, // "Value" or "Price" - type of value string type_position, // Filter by position type double price_tp_and_sl, // Value to set string symb, // Trading instrument symbol long magicNumber // Magic Number Expert. );
Parameters of position filtering:
|Parameter type_position
|Description
|"All"
|All positions
|"All Profit"
|Only profitable positions
|"All Loss"
|Only losing positions
|"Buy"
|Buy positions only
|"Buy Profit"
|Only profitable Buy positions
|"Buy Loss
|Only losing Buy positions
|"Sell"
|Sell positions only
|"Sell Profit"
|Only profitable Sell positions
|"Sell Loss"
|Only losing Sell positions
Examples of use:
// Set SL to 1000 points for all positions Modify_Position("SL", "Value", "All", 1000, _Symbol, 0); // Set TP to 1.2345 for profitable Buy positions Modify_Position("TP", "Price", "Buy Profit", 1.2345, _Symbol, 12345); // Set SL to 500 points for unprofitable Sell positions Modify_Position("SL", "Value", "Sell Loss", 500, "EURUSD", 98765);
Modify_Order() function
Designed to modify pending orders (Stop and Limit orders).
void Modify_Order( string tp_sl_price, // "Price", "SL" or "TP". string type_order, // Order type for filtering double price_tp_sl_price, // A New Meaning. string symb, // Trading instrument symbol long magicNumber // Magic Number Expert. );
Supported order types:
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"Buy Stop" - pending Buy Stop order
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" Buy Limit" - pending Buy Limit order.
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"Sell Stop" - pending Sell Stop order.
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"Sell Limit" - pending Sell Limit order.
Examples of use:
// Change the price of Buy Stop order Modify_Order("Price", "Buy Stop", 1.2345, _Symbol, 0); // Set Stop Loss for Sell Limit order Modify_Order("SL", "Sell Limit", 1.2350, "GBPUSD", 12345); // Change Take Profit for Buy Limit order Modify_Order("TP", "Buy Limit", 1.2300, "EURUSD", 98765);
Working principle
Modify_Position algorithm:
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Searching all open positions in reverse order
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Filtering of positions by symbol and Magic Number
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Checking additional conditions ( position type, profitability)
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Calculation of new SL/TP values:
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For "Value" mode : Price ± (Value × Point)
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For "Price" mode : direct value assignment
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Sending the modification command via OrderSend()
Modify_Order algorithm:
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Enumerates all pending orders
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Filtering by symbol, Magic Number and order type
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Modification of the specified parameter ( price, SL or TP)
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Saving unchanged parameters
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Sending modification command
Implementation features
Safety and reliability:
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Double check of order types - by string parameter and real type from the system
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Complex filtering - ensures that only target positions/orders are affected
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Preservation of unchanged parameters - when SL is changed, TP is preserved and vice versa
Mathematical calculations:
ForBuy positions:
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Stop Loss: Current Price - (Value × Point)
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Take Profit: Current price + (Value × Point)
ForSell positions:
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Stop Loss: Current Price + (Value × Point)
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Take Profit: Current Price - (Value × Point)
Recommendations for use
For trading experts:
#include <Modify_Order.mqh> // In OnTick() function or by condition: if(Условие_для_трейлинга) { // Pull SL to the price when moving in the desired direction Modify_Position("SL", "Value", "All Profit", 500, _Symbol, ExpertMagic); }
For manual scripts:
// Script for quick SL on all positions void OnStart() { Modify_Position("SL", "Value", "All", 1000, _Symbol, 0); }
Optimal parameters:
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Timeframe: any (functions are independent of timeframe)
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Instruments: any currency pairs, metals, indices
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Magic Number: it is recommended to use unique values for each Expert Advisor.
Library advantages
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Versatility - works with any trading instruments
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Flexibility - 18 different modes of position filtering
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Ease of use - intuitive interface
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Reliability - comprehensive checks before modification
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Efficiency - minimal expenditure of computing resources
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/68540
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