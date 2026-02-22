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Libraries

nModify Orders - library for MetaTrader 5

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Modify_Orders.mqh is intended for managing positions and orders in MetaTrader 5

Purpose

Modify_Orders.mqh provides two powerful functions for managing open positions and pending orders in Expert Advisors and indicators on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to automate routine operations for modifying Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and order prices.

Main features:

  • Modification of Stop Loss and Take Profit for open positions

  • Modification of pending orderprices

  • Flexible filtering by position types, profitability and symbols

  • Support for different modes ofvalue calculation (in pips or absolute prices).

Structure

Modify_Position() function

Designed to modify Stop Loss and Take Profit levels of open positions.

void Modify_Position(
   string tp_and_sl,      // "SL" or "TP" - what we change.
   string price_and_value, // "Value" or "Price" - type of value
   string type_position,   // Filter by position type
   double price_tp_and_sl, // Value to set
   string symb,           // Trading instrument symbol
   long   magicNumber     // Magic Number Expert.
);

Parameters of position filtering:
Parameter type_position Description
"All" All positions
"All Profit" Only profitable positions
"All Loss" Only losing positions
"Buy" Buy positions only
"Buy Profit" Only profitable Buy positions
"Buy Loss Only losing Buy positions
"Sell" Sell positions only
"Sell Profit" Only profitable Sell positions
"Sell Loss" Only losing Sell positions


Examples of use:

// Set SL to 1000 points for all positions
Modify_Position("SL", "Value", "All", 1000, _Symbol, 0);

// Set TP to 1.2345 for profitable Buy positions
Modify_Position("TP", "Price", "Buy Profit", 1.2345, _Symbol, 12345);

// Set SL to 500 points for unprofitable Sell positions
Modify_Position("SL", "Value", "Sell Loss", 500, "EURUSD", 98765);

Modify_Order() function

Designed to modify pending orders (Stop and Limit orders).

void Modify_Order(
   string tp_sl_price,     // "Price", "SL" or "TP".
   string type_order,      // Order type for filtering
   double price_tp_sl_price, // A New Meaning.
   string symb,            // Trading instrument symbol
   long   magicNumber      // Magic Number Expert.
);


Supported order types:

  • "Buy Stop" - pending Buy Stop order

  • " Buy Limit" - pending Buy Limit order.

  • "Sell Stop" - pending Sell Stop order.

  • "Sell Limit" - pending Sell Limit order.


Examples of use:

// Change the price of Buy Stop order
Modify_Order("Price", "Buy Stop", 1.2345, _Symbol, 0);

// Set Stop Loss for Sell Limit order
Modify_Order("SL", "Sell Limit", 1.2350, "GBPUSD", 12345);

// Change Take Profit for Buy Limit order
Modify_Order("TP", "Buy Limit", 1.2300, "EURUSD", 98765);

Working principle

Modify_Position algorithm:

  1. Searching all open positions in reverse order

  2. Filtering of positions by symbol and Magic Number

  3. Checking additional conditions ( position type, profitability)

  4. Calculation of new SL/TP values:

    • For "Value" mode : Price ± (Value × Point)

    • For "Price" mode : direct value assignment

  5. Sending the modification command via OrderSend()


Modify_Order algorithm:

  1. Enumerates all pending orders

  2. Filtering by symbol, Magic Number and order type

  3. Modification of the specified parameter ( price, SL or TP)

  4. Saving unchanged parameters

  5. Sending modification command


Implementation features

Safety and reliability:

  1. Double check of order types - by string parameter and real type from the system

  2. Complex filtering - ensures that only target positions/orders are affected

  3. Preservation of unchanged parameters - when SL is changed, TP is preserved and vice versa


Mathematical calculations:

ForBuy positions:

  • Stop Loss: Current Price - (Value × Point)

  • Take Profit: Current price + (Value × Point)

ForSell positions:

  • Stop Loss: Current Price + (Value × Point)

  • Take Profit: Current Price - (Value × Point)


Recommendations for use

For trading experts:

#include <Modify_Order.mqh>

// In OnTick() function or by condition:
if(Условие_для_трейлинга)
{
    // Pull SL to the price when moving in the desired direction
    Modify_Position("SL", "Value", "All Profit", 500, _Symbol, ExpertMagic);
}

For manual scripts:

// Script for quick SL on all positions
void OnStart()
{
    Modify_Position("SL", "Value", "All", 1000, _Symbol, 0);
}

Optimal parameters:

  • Timeframe: any (functions are independent of timeframe)

  • Instruments: any currency pairs, metals, indices

  • Magic Number: it is recommended to use unique values for each Expert Advisor.

Library advantages

  1. Versatility - works with any trading instruments

  2. Flexibility - 18 different modes of position filtering

  3. Ease of use - intuitive interface

  4. Reliability - comprehensive checks before modification

  5. Efficiency - minimal expenditure of computing resources

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/68540

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