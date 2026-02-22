



Modify_Orders.mqh is intended for managing positions and orders in MetaTrader 5

Purpose

Modify_Orders.mqh provides two powerful functions for managing open positions and pending orders in Expert Advisors and indicators on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to automate routine operations for modifying Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and order prices.

Main features:

Modification of Stop Loss and Take Profit for open positions

Modification of pending order prices

Flexible filtering by position types, profitability and symbols

Support for different modes ofvalue calculation (in pips or absolute prices).

Structure

Modify_Position() function

Designed to modify Stop Loss and Take Profit levels of open positions.

void Modify_Position( string tp_and_sl, string price_and_value, string type_position, double price_tp_and_sl, string symb, long magicNumber );

Parameters of position filtering:





Parameter type_position Description "All" All positions "All Profit" Only profitable positions "All Loss" Only losing positions "Buy" Buy positions only "Buy Profit" Only profitable Buy positions "Buy Loss Only losing Buy positions "Sell" Sell positions only "Sell Profit" Only profitable Sell positions "Sell Loss" Only losing Sell positions





Examples of use:

Modify_Position( "SL" , "Value" , "All" , 1000 , _Symbol , 0 ); Modify_Position( "TP" , "Price" , "Buy Profit" , 1.2345 , _Symbol , 12345 ); Modify_Position( "SL" , "Value" , "Sell Loss" , 500 , "EURUSD" , 98765 );

Modify_Order() function

Designed to modify pending orders (Stop and Limit orders).

void Modify_Order( string tp_sl_price, string type_order, double price_tp_sl_price, string symb, long magicNumber );





Supported order types:

"Buy Stop" - pending Buy Stop order

" Buy Limit" - pending Buy Limit order.

"Sell Stop" - pending Sell Stop order.

"Sell Limit" - pending Sell Limit order.





Examples of use:

Modify_Order( "Price" , "Buy Stop" , 1.2345 , _Symbol , 0 ); Modify_Order( "SL" , "Sell Limit" , 1.2350 , "GBPUSD" , 12345 ); Modify_Order( "TP" , "Buy Limit" , 1.2300 , "EURUSD" , 98765 );

Working principle

Modify_Position algorithm:

Searching all open positions in reverse order Filtering of positions by symbol and Magic Number Checking additional conditions ( position type, profitability) Calculation of new SL/TP values: For "Value" mode : Price ± (Value × Point)

For "Price" mode : direct value assignment Sending the modification command via OrderSend()





Modify_Order algorithm:

Enumerates all pending orders Filtering by symbol, Magic Number and order type Modification of the specified parameter ( price, SL or TP) Saving unchanged parameters Sending modification command





Implementation features

Safety and reliability:

Double check of order types - by string parameter and real type from the system Complex filtering - ensures that only target positions/orders are affected Preservation of unchanged parameters - when SL is changed, TP is preserved and vice versa





Mathematical calculations:

ForBuy positions:

Stop Loss: Current Price - (Value × Point)

Take Profit: Current price + (Value × Point)

ForSell positions:

Stop Loss: Current Price + (Value × Point)

Take Profit: Current Price - (Value × Point)





Recommendations for use

For trading experts:

#include <Modify_Order.mqh> if (Условие_для_трейлинга) { Modify_Position( "SL" , "Value" , "All Profit" , 500 , _Symbol , ExpertMagic); }

For manual scripts:

void OnStart () { Modify_Position( "SL" , "Value" , "All" , 1000 , _Symbol , 0 ); }

Optimal parameters:

Timeframe : any (functions are independent of timeframe)

Instruments : any currency pairs, metals, indices

Magic Number: it is recommended to use unique values for each Expert Advisor.

Library advantages