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nProfit and Loss Positions - library for MetaTrader 5
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Profit_and_Loss_Positions - Positions Profit/Loss Calculator
Purpose
Plug-in file for calculating the total profit or loss of trading positions with filtering by type and Magic Number.
Main function
Profit_Position(string p_l, string type_pl, long magicNumber)
Calculates the total profit or loss of positions.
Parameters:
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p_l - calculation type: "Profit" ( profit) or "Loss" ( loss)
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type_pl - type of positions: "All" , "Buy" , "Sell" , "Sell"
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magicNumber - filter by magic number (0 = all)
Returns: total profit/loss in deposit currency
Examples of use
// Profit sum of all items double profitAll = Profit_Position("Profit", "All", 0); // The amount of loss of BUY positions of the Expert Advisor with magik 123 double lossBuy = Profit_Position("Loss", "Buy", 123); // The amount of profit of SELL positions double profitSell = Profit_Position("Profit", "Sell", 0);
Practical application
For traders:
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Monitoring current results
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Analyse the effectiveness of strategies
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Riskcontrol
For developers:
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Riskmanagement in experts
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Creating trade reports
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Implementing closing conditions
Features
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Works only in MetaTrader 5
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Supports Magic Number filtering
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Returns amount in deposit currency
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Efficient position override
How to connect
#include <Profit_and_Loss_Positions.mqh> // Use in expert code double currentProfit = Profit_Position("Profit", "All", 123456);
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/68505
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