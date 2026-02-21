



Profit_and_Loss_Positions - Positions Profit/Loss Calculator

Purpose

Plug-in file for calculating the total profit or loss of trading positions with filtering by type and Magic Number.

Main function

Profit_Position(string p_l, string type_pl, long magicNumber)

Calculates the total profit or loss of positions.

Parameters:

p_l - calculation type: "Profit" ( profit) or "Loss" ( loss)

type_pl - type of positions: "All" , "Buy" , "Sell" , "Sell"

magicNumber - filter by magic number (0 = all)

Returns: total profit/loss in deposit currency

Examples of use

double profitAll = Profit_Position( "Profit" , "All" , 0 ); double lossBuy = Profit_Position( "Loss" , "Buy" , 123 ); double profitSell = Profit_Position( "Profit" , "Sell" , 0 );

Practical application

For traders:

Monitoring current results

Analyse the effectiveness of strategies

Riskcontrol

For developers:

Risk management in experts

Creating trade reports

Implementing closing conditions

Features

Works only in MetaTrader 5

Supports Magic Number filtering

Returns amount in deposit currency

Efficient position override

How to connect