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Libraries

nProfit and Loss Positions - library for MetaTrader 5

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Profit_and_Loss_Positions - Positions Profit/Loss Calculator

Purpose

Plug-in file for calculating the total profit or loss of trading positions with filtering by type and Magic Number.

Main function

Profit_Position(string p_l, string type_pl, long magicNumber)

Calculates the total profit or loss of positions.

Parameters:

  • p_l - calculation type: "Profit" ( profit) or "Loss" ( loss)

  • type_pl - type of positions: "All" , "Buy" , "Sell" , "Sell"

  • magicNumber - filter by magic number (0 = all)

Returns: total profit/loss in deposit currency

Examples of use

// Profit sum of all items
double profitAll = Profit_Position("Profit", "All", 0);

// The amount of loss of BUY positions of the Expert Advisor with magik 123
double lossBuy = Profit_Position("Loss", "Buy", 123);

// The amount of profit of SELL positions
double profitSell = Profit_Position("Profit", "Sell", 0);

Practical application

For traders:

  • Monitoring current results

  • Analyse the effectiveness of strategies

  • Riskcontrol

For developers:

  • Riskmanagement in experts

  • Creating trade reports

  • Implementing closing conditions

Features

  • Works only in MetaTrader 5

  • Supports Magic Number filtering

  • Returns amount in deposit currency

  • Efficient position override

How to connect

#include <Profit_and_Loss_Positions.mqh>

// Use in expert code
double currentProfit = Profit_Position("Profit", "All", 123456);

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/68505

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