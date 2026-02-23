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Modern Time Panel - Candle Time - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Modern Time Panel: Minimalist On-Chart Time & Countdown Dashboard
Enhance your MetaTrader 5 charting experience with the "Modern Time Panel," a professionally designed, lightweight on-chart dashboard. In trading, timing is everything. Knowing exactly when a candlestick is about to close can be the deciding factor for your entry and exit strategies. This indicator provides all the essential time metrics you need at a single glance, wrapped in a modern, clean, and highly readable user interface.
Key Features:
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Live Candle Countdown (New Bar): Displays a real-time countdown to the opening of the next candlestick. Powered by MT5's OnTimer event, the countdown ticks every second flawlessly, regardless of market volatility or incoming price ticks.
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Dual Time Display: Seamlessly view both your Local Time and the Broker Time side-by-side, helping you align your trading sessions with server hours effortlessly.
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Professional, Aligned UI: The dashboard is crafted with visual aesthetics in mind. It features a distinct header and body, with perfectly aligned colons ( : ) and typography that mimics a professional data table.
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Non-Intrusive Design: Permanently anchored to the top-right corner of your chart, it stays out of the way of your price action analysis.
Customization & Inputs: Tailor the dashboard to fit your exact chart template (perfect for both dark and light modes). You can easily adjust:
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X & Y Offsets: Fine-tune the distance from the chart borders to fit your screen perfectly.
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Color Palette: Customize the background colors of the header and body, as well as the text colors, to match your personal chart theme.
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Typography: Change the font style (e.g., Segoe UI, Arial) and adjust the font size for optimal readability.
Whether you are a scalper waiting for a 1-minute candle to close, or a swing trader monitoring the 4-hour chart, the Modern Time Panel ensures you are always in sync with the market's pulse.
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