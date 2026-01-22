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TrendMomentumEA - expert for MetaTrader 5
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TrendMomentumEA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade trending and momentum moves in the market using a combination of EMA, RSI, and Stochastic indicators. It is optimized for high-probability trades during the London and New York trading sessions.Key Features
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Trend Detection: Trades only when price is above EMA50 and EMA200 for buys, and below EMA50 and EMA200 for sells.
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Momentum Confirmation: Uses RSI and Stochastic %K/%D crossovers to confirm entry signals.
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Candle Confirmation: Trades are opened only after the last closed candle meets trend and momentum criteria.
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Session Filter: Automatically trades only during London and New York sessions (configurable by broker server time).
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Position Management: Only opens one trade at a time per symbol and Magic Number to avoid conflicts.
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Risk Management: Configurable lot size, stop loss, and take profit.
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The EA monitors the last closed candle to identify the current trend using EMA50 and EMA200.
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If a trend exists, it checks RSI levels and Stochastic crossover for momentum confirmation.
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Once all conditions are met, it opens a buy or sell trade with pre-defined stop loss and take profit.
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Trades are filtered by session, ensuring the EA only operates during high liquidity periods.
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Symbols: Major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), indices, commodities.
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Timeframes: M15, H1 are ideal; compatible with other timeframes.
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Input Parameters:
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EMA50 and EMA200 periods
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RSI period and thresholds
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Stochastic %K, %D, and slowing
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Stop Loss and Take Profit in points
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London and New York session times
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Avoids trading in sideways markets by combining trend and momentum filters.
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Reduces risk with Magic Number filtering and single-position logic.
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Works on any MT5 broker, supporting 3-, 4-, or 5-digit quotes.
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Ensure broker server time is aligned with session inputs.
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Test on a demo account before live trading.
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Designed for trend-following and swing trades, not scalping.
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Past performance does not guarantee future results.
A professional on-chart panel for instant lot size and risk calculation. Essential for manual traders using strict risk management.SuperTrend Quant Pro Elite: Adaptive Statistical Trend Engine
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