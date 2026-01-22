TrendMomentumEA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade trending and momentum moves in the market using a combination of EMA, RSI, and Stochastic indicators. It is optimized for high-probability trades during the London and New York trading sessions.

Trend Detection: Trades only when price is above EMA50 and EMA200 for buys, and below EMA50 and EMA200 for sells.

Momentum Confirmation: Uses RSI and Stochastic %K/%D crossovers to confirm entry signals.

Candle Confirmation: Trades are opened only after the last closed candle meets trend and momentum criteria.

Session Filter: Automatically trades only during London and New York sessions (configurable by broker server time).

Position Management: Only opens one trade at a time per symbol and Magic Number to avoid conflicts.

Risk Management: Configurable lot size, stop loss, and take profit.

The EA monitors the last closed candle to identify the current trend using EMA50 and EMA200. If a trend exists, it checks RSI levels and Stochastic crossover for momentum confirmation. Once all conditions are met, it opens a buy or sell trade with pre-defined stop loss and take profit. Trades are filtered by session, ensuring the EA only operates during high liquidity periods.

Symbols: Major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), indices, commodities.

Timeframes: M15, H1 are ideal; compatible with other timeframes.

Input Parameters: EMA50 and EMA200 periods RSI period and thresholds Stochastic %K, %D, and slowing Stop Loss and Take Profit in points London and New York session times



Avoids trading in sideways markets by combining trend and momentum filters.

Reduces risk with Magic Number filtering and single-position logic.

Works on any MT5 broker, supporting 3-, 4-, or 5-digit quotes.

Ensure broker server time is aligned with session inputs.

Test on a demo account before live trading.

Designed for trend-following and swing trades, not scalping.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.









Key FeaturesHow It WorksRecommended SettingsAdvantagesNotes & Disclaimer