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TrendMomentumEA - expert for MetaTrader 5

mazen nafee
mazen nafee

mazen nafee

3 codes 15 topics 430 comments
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TrendMomentumEA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade trending and momentum moves in the market using a combination of EMA, RSI, and Stochastic indicators. It is optimized for high-probability trades during the London and New York trading sessions.

Key Features

  • Trend Detection: Trades only when price is above EMA50 and EMA200 for buys, and below EMA50 and EMA200 for sells.

  • Momentum Confirmation: Uses RSI and Stochastic %K/%D crossovers to confirm entry signals.

  • Candle Confirmation: Trades are opened only after the last closed candle meets trend and momentum criteria.

  • Session Filter: Automatically trades only during London and New York sessions (configurable by broker server time).

  • Position Management: Only opens one trade at a time per symbol and Magic Number to avoid conflicts.

  • Risk Management: Configurable lot size, stop loss, and take profit.

How It Works

  1. The EA monitors the last closed candle to identify the current trend using EMA50 and EMA200.

  2. If a trend exists, it checks RSI levels and Stochastic crossover for momentum confirmation.

  3. Once all conditions are met, it opens a buy or sell trade with pre-defined stop loss and take profit.

  4. Trades are filtered by session, ensuring the EA only operates during high liquidity periods.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbols: Major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), indices, commodities.

  • Timeframes: M15, H1 are ideal; compatible with other timeframes.

  • Input Parameters:

    • EMA50 and EMA200 periods

    • RSI period and thresholds

    • Stochastic %K, %D, and slowing

    • Stop Loss and Take Profit in points

    • London and New York session times

Advantages

  • Avoids trading in sideways markets by combining trend and momentum filters.

  • Reduces risk with Magic Number filtering and single-position logic.

  • Works on any MT5 broker, supporting 3-, 4-, or 5-digit quotes.

Notes & Disclaimer

  • Ensure broker server time is aligned with session inputs.

  • Test on a demo account before live trading.

  • Designed for trend-following and swing trades, not scalping.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.



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