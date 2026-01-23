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Sideways Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Backtest EURUSD 01/03/2025 - 20/01/2026 Timeframe M5 (ONNX AI training specifically for M5-M15)
Backtest GBPUSD 01/03/2025 - 20/01/2026 Timeframe M5 (ONNX AI training specifically for M5-M15)
1. General Overview
SidewaysMartingale is an Expert Advisor designed to trade sideways (range-bound) markets using a martingale recovery strategy, enhanced with an AI-based trend detector implemented via an ONNX model.
The EA combines:
-
AI trend classification (Sideway / Bullish / Bearish)
-
Envelopes indicator for range-based entries
-
Controlled martingale position scaling
-
Profit-based basket closing
-
Margin-based emergency stop
The core idea is:
Trade only when the market is statistically classified as sideways, and avoid adding martingale positions when a strong trend is detected.
2. AI Trend Detector (ONNX Integration)
ONNX Model Output
The ONNX model returns:
-
A predicted label (not directly used)
-
A probability vector with three probabilities:
|Variable
|Meaning
|prob_side
|Probability that the market is sideways / ranging
|prob_bull
|Probability that the market is bullish (uptrend)
|prob_bear
|Probability that the market is bearish (downtrend)
These probabilities are extracted as:
3. Feature Engineering (AI Inputs)
The EA feeds 9 engineered features into the ONNX model:
|Feature Index
|Description
|f[0]
|EMA200 slope (trend direction & strength)
|f[1]
|Price distance from EMA200
|f[2]
|ATR value (volatility)
|f[3]
|Candle range normalized by ATR
|f[4]
|Breakout pressure vs previous high
|f[5]
|Candle body dominance
|f[6]
|Day of week
|f[7]
|Hour of day
|f[8]
|Previous candle direction
These features allow the AI model to detect:
-
Market volatility
-
Trend strength
-
Time-based behavioral patterns
-
Price structure behavior
4. Sideways Market Detection Logic
A market is considered sideways when:
Example:
-
If InpAISidewayThreshold = 0.70
-
Then at least 70% confidence is required to classify the market as sideways
👉 No new trades are opened unless this condition is met
5. Entry Logic (Scalping in Range)
The EA uses Envelopes to detect range extremes.
Buy Entry
-
Price touches or breaks the lower envelope
-
AI confirms a sideways market
-
Opens a BUY position
Sell Entry
-
Price touches or breaks the upper envelope
-
AI confirms a sideways market
-
Opens a SELL position
💡 This ensures trades are taken only at range extremes during non-trending conditions.
6. Martingale Recovery Logic
When positions already exist, the EA applies a distance-based martingale:
-
New position is opened only if price moves away by a defined pip distance
-
Lot size increases using a multiplier ( LotMultiplier )
-
Maximum number of trades is limited ( MaxTradesInSeries )
Distance Check
7. AI Safety Filter for Martingale
This is a critical risk control mechanism.
Before adding a new martingale position, the EA checks:
If current series is BUY
If current series is SELL
🔒 Meaning:
-
If AI detects a strong opposite trend
-
And confidence exceeds InpAISafetyThreshold
-
Martingale expansion is stopped
This prevents:
-
Martingale during strong breakouts
-
Deep drawdowns caused by trend continuation
8. Profit Target & Basket Closing
The EA monitors total floating profit across all positions:
if(totalProfitUSD >= TakeProfitTargetUSD)
Once reached:
-
All positions are closed
-
Martingale series is reset
-
EA waits for a new sideways setup
This approach treats all positions as one basket trade.
9. Risk Management
Margin-Based Emergency Stop
If equity drawdown exceeds a defined percentage:
-
All positions are immediately closed
-
Prevents margin call scenarios
10. Strategy Summary
|Component
|Purpose
|AI Trend Detector
|Classifies market regime
|prob_side
|Allows trading only in ranges
|prob_bull / prob_bear
|Blocks martingale during strong trends
|Envelopes
|Defines range extremes
|Martingale
|Recovery in sideways markets
|Basket TP
|Fast exit after mean reversion
|Margin SL
|Account-level protection
Market Structure Expert Advisor use LightGBM (Light Gradient Boosting Machine)TrendMomentumEA
Automated trend-following EA using EMA, RSI, and Stochastic signals to open trades on the last closed candle with Stop Loss and Take Profit.
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Allow the EA to determine whether there are duplicate EAs on the chart based on conditions.