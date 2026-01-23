Backtest EURUSD 01/03/2025 - 20/01/2026 Timeframe M5 ( ONNX AI training specifically for M5-M15 )

Backtest GBPUSD 01/03/2025 - 20/01/2026 Timeframe M5 (ONNX AI training specifically for M5-M15)





1. General Overview

SidewaysMartingale is an Expert Advisor designed to trade sideways (range-bound) markets using a martingale recovery strategy, enhanced with an AI-based trend detector implemented via an ONNX model.

The EA combines:

AI trend classification (Sideway / Bullish / Bearish)

Envelopes indicator for range-based entries

Controlled martingale position scaling

Profit-based basket closing

Margin-based emergency stop

The core idea is:

Trade only when the market is statistically classified as sideways, and avoid adding martingale positions when a strong trend is detected.

2. AI Trend Detector (ONNX Integration)

ONNX Model Output

The ONNX model returns:

A predicted label (not directly used)

A probability vector with three probabilities:

Variable Meaning prob_side Probability that the market is sideways / ranging prob_bull Probability that the market is bullish (uptrend) prob_bear Probability that the market is bearish (downtrend)

These probabilities are extracted as:

float prob_side = prob_data[ 0 ].values[ 0 ]; float prob_bull = prob_data[ 0 ].values[ 1 ]; float prob_bear = prob_data[ 0 ].values[ 2 ];

3. Feature Engineering (AI Inputs)

The EA feeds 9 engineered features into the ONNX model:

Feature Index Description f[0] EMA200 slope (trend direction & strength) f[1] Price distance from EMA200 f[2] ATR value (volatility) f[3] Candle range normalized by ATR f[4] Breakout pressure vs previous high f[5] Candle body dominance f[6] Day of week f[7] Hour of day f[8] Previous candle direction





These features allow the AI model to detect:

Market volatility

Trend strength

Time-based behavioral patterns

Price structure behavior

4. Sideways Market Detection Logic

A market is considered sideways when:

bool is_sideway = (prob_side >= InpAISidewayThreshold);

Example:

If InpAISidewayThreshold = 0.70

Then at least 70% confidence is required to classify the market as sideways

👉 No new trades are opened unless this condition is met

5. Entry Logic (Scalping in Range)

The EA uses Envelopes to detect range extremes.

Buy Entry

if (price_close <= lower[ 0 ] && is_sideway)

Price touches or breaks the lower envelope

AI confirms a sideways market

Opens a BUY position

Sell Entry

else if (price_close >= upper[ 0 ] && is_sideway)

Price touches or breaks the upper envelope

AI confirms a sideways market

Opens a SELL position

💡 This ensures trades are taken only at range extremes during non-trending conditions.

6. Martingale Recovery Logic

When positions already exist, the EA applies a distance-based martingale:

New position is opened only if price moves away by a defined pip distance

Lot size increases using a multiplier ( LotMultiplier )

Maximum number of trades is limited ( MaxTradesInSeries )

Distance Check

if (dist >= reqDist)

7. AI Safety Filter for Martingale

This is a critical risk control mechanism.

Before adding a new martingale position, the EA checks:

If current series is BUY

if (s_seriesType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && prob_bear >= InpAISafetyThreshold) return ;

If current series is SELL

if (s_seriesType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && prob_bull >= InpAISafetyThreshold) return ;

🔒 Meaning:

If AI detects a strong opposite trend

And confidence exceeds InpAISafetyThreshold

Martingale expansion is stopped

This prevents:

Martingale during strong breakouts

Deep drawdowns caused by trend continuation

8. Profit Target & Basket Closing

The EA monitors total floating profit across all positions:

if(totalProfitUSD >= TakeProfitTargetUSD)

Once reached:

All positions are closed

Martingale series is reset

EA waits for a new sideways setup

This approach treats all positions as one basket trade.

9. Risk Management

Margin-Based Emergency Stop

if (((bal - eq)/bal)* 100.0 >= StopLossByMarginPercent)

If equity drawdown exceeds a defined percentage:

All positions are immediately closed

Prevents margin call scenarios

10. Strategy Summary