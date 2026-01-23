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Experts

Sideways Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 5

Taufiqurrachman Assauqi
Taufiqurrachman Assauqi

Taufiqurrachman Assauqi

4.5 (2)
Newbie
2 products 7 codes 2 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Files\
trend_detector.onnx (6444.66 KB)
SidewaysMartingale.mq5 (8.88 KB) view
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Backtest EURUSD 01/03/2025 - 20/01/2026 Timeframe M5 (ONNX AI training specifically for M5-M15)

Backtest GBPUSD 01/03/2025 - 20/01/2026 Timeframe M5 (ONNX AI training specifically for M5-M15)


1. General Overview

SidewaysMartingale is an Expert Advisor designed to trade sideways (range-bound) markets using a martingale recovery strategy, enhanced with an AI-based trend detector implemented via an ONNX model.

The EA combines:

  • AI trend classification (Sideway / Bullish / Bearish)

  • Envelopes indicator for range-based entries

  • Controlled martingale position scaling

  • Profit-based basket closing

  • Margin-based emergency stop

The core idea is:

Trade only when the market is statistically classified as sideways, and avoid adding martingale positions when a strong trend is detected.

2. AI Trend Detector (ONNX Integration)

ONNX Model Output

The ONNX model returns:

  • A predicted label (not directly used)

  • A probability vector with three probabilities:

Variable Meaning
prob_side Probability that the market is sideways / ranging
prob_bull Probability that the market is bullish (uptrend)
prob_bear Probability that the market is bearish (downtrend)

These probabilities are extracted as:

float prob_side = prob_data[0].values[0]; float prob_bull = prob_data[0].values[1]; float prob_bear = prob_data[0].values[2];

3. Feature Engineering (AI Inputs)

The EA feeds 9 engineered features into the ONNX model:

Feature Index Description
f[0] EMA200 slope (trend direction & strength)
f[1] Price distance from EMA200
f[2] ATR value (volatility)
f[3] Candle range normalized by ATR
f[4] Breakout pressure vs previous high
f[5] Candle body dominance
f[6] Day of week
f[7] Hour of day
f[8] Previous candle direction


These features allow the AI model to detect:

  • Market volatility

  • Trend strength

  • Time-based behavioral patterns

  • Price structure behavior

4. Sideways Market Detection Logic

A market is considered sideways when:

bool is_sideway = (prob_side >= InpAISidewayThreshold);

Example:

  • If InpAISidewayThreshold = 0.70

  • Then at least 70% confidence is required to classify the market as sideways

👉 No new trades are opened unless this condition is met

5. Entry Logic (Scalping in Range)

The EA uses Envelopes to detect range extremes.

Buy Entry

if(price_close <= lower[0] && is_sideway)

  • Price touches or breaks the lower envelope

  • AI confirms a sideways market

  • Opens a BUY position

Sell Entry

else if(price_close >= upper[0] && is_sideway)

  • Price touches or breaks the upper envelope

  • AI confirms a sideways market

  • Opens a SELL position

💡 This ensures trades are taken only at range extremes during non-trending conditions.

6. Martingale Recovery Logic

When positions already exist, the EA applies a distance-based martingale:

  • New position is opened only if price moves away by a defined pip distance

  • Lot size increases using a multiplier ( LotMultiplier )

  • Maximum number of trades is limited ( MaxTradesInSeries )

Distance Check

if(dist >= reqDist)

7. AI Safety Filter for Martingale

This is a critical risk control mechanism.

Before adding a new martingale position, the EA checks:

If current series is BUY

if(s_seriesType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && prob_bear >= InpAISafetyThreshold) return;

If current series is SELL

if(s_seriesType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && prob_bull >= InpAISafetyThreshold) return;

🔒 Meaning:

  • If AI detects a strong opposite trend

  • And confidence exceeds InpAISafetyThreshold

  • Martingale expansion is stopped

This prevents:

  • Martingale during strong breakouts

  • Deep drawdowns caused by trend continuation

8. Profit Target & Basket Closing

The EA monitors total floating profit across all positions:

if(totalProfitUSD >= TakeProfitTargetUSD)

Once reached:

  • All positions are closed

  • Martingale series is reset

  • EA waits for a new sideways setup

This approach treats all positions as one basket trade.

9. Risk Management

Margin-Based Emergency Stop

if(((bal - eq)/bal)*100.0 >= StopLossByMarginPercent)

If equity drawdown exceeds a defined percentage:

  • All positions are immediately closed

  • Prevents margin call scenarios

10. Strategy Summary

Component Purpose
AI Trend Detector Classifies market regime
prob_side Allows trading only in ranges
prob_bull / prob_bear Blocks martingale during strong trends
Envelopes Defines range extremes
Martingale Recovery in sideways markets
Basket TP Fast exit after mean reversion
Margin SL Account-level protection

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