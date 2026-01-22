Basic Risk Calculator is a professional trading utility designed to solve the most common problem in manual trading: Position Sizing. Instead of guessing your lot size, this tool calculates the exact volume you need based on your specific risk appetite, ensuring you never over-leverage your account.

🎯 WHAT IT DOES A sleek, on-chart control panel that instantly calculates your lot size. It takes your account balance, preferred risk percentage, and stop loss distance to give you a precise volume for your next trade.

✨ KEY FEATURES

Real-time Position Sizing: Calculate lots instantly as you type.

Automatic Balance Detection: Pulls your current account balance automatically.

Dynamic Pip Valuation: Works on all symbols (Forex, Gold, Oil, Indices) by calculating the specific tick value.

Safety Lot Rounding: Rounds lot sizes to your broker's specific "Lot Step" (e.g., 0.01).

Interactive GUI: A clean, draggable panel that doesn't clutter your chart.

Risk in Currency: See exactly how many dollars (or your account currency) you are risking.

Zero Lag: Lightweight, event-driven code that won't slow down your platform.

🛡️ SAFETY FIRST The calculator ensures that the lot size never exceeds your broker's maximum allowed volume and never goes below the minimum lot size, preventing execution errors.

💡 PERFECT FOR ✓ Manual traders, Scalpers, and Day Traders. ✓ New traders learning the importance of the "1% Risk Rule." ✓ Prop Firm traders who must stay within strict drawdown limits.

Price Mode Toggle: Switch instantly between Live Current Price or Specific Price entry for pending orders. Auto-Refresh System: Real-time updates every 2 seconds with a dedicated ON/OFF toggle. Risk Preset Buttons: Instant 1%, 2%, and 3% buttons—no more manual typing. Take Profit Calculator: Full profit potential display based on your TP pips. Risk:Reward Ratio: Live display of your R:R Ratio (e.g., 1:2.00) for every trade. Bidirectional Conversion: Enter Price → Get Pips OR Enter Pips → Get Price automatically with visual feedback. Tick-Sync Technology: In Current Price mode, the entry price updates automatically with every market tick. Premium UI: Polished, larger dashboard (280x480) with a professional Navy/SeaGreen color scheme. SL Price Field: Dedicated input for exact stop loss price levels. Smart Workflow: Read-only fields auto-lock/unlock based on your selected mode for a mistake-proof experience.

🚀 SUPER EASY TO USE

Drag the EA onto any chart. Enter your Risk % and SL in Pips. Click CALCULATE.

📥 INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS

Download the .mq5 file. In MT5, press F4 to open MetaEditor. Right-click the Experts folder -> Open Folder. Copy the file into this folder and Refresh the Navigator in MT5. Attach to chart; ensure "Algo Trading" are enabled.

✅ TESTED & RELIABLE 100% accurate tick value calculations for Forex, Metals, and CFDs.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ PLEASE RATE IF HELPFUL! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ If this calculator saves you time, please leave a 5-star review to support more free tools!