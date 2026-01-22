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Position Size Pro Lite: Interactive Risk Calculator Panel - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Basic Risk Calculator is a professional trading utility designed to solve the most common problem in manual trading: Position Sizing. Instead of guessing your lot size, this tool calculates the exact volume you need based on your specific risk appetite, ensuring you never over-leverage your account.
🎯 WHAT IT DOES A sleek, on-chart control panel that instantly calculates your lot size. It takes your account balance, preferred risk percentage, and stop loss distance to give you a precise volume for your next trade.
✨ KEY FEATURES
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Real-time Position Sizing: Calculate lots instantly as you type.
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Automatic Balance Detection: Pulls your current account balance automatically.
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Dynamic Pip Valuation: Works on all symbols (Forex, Gold, Oil, Indices) by calculating the specific tick value.
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Safety Lot Rounding: Rounds lot sizes to your broker's specific "Lot Step" (e.g., 0.01).
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Interactive GUI: A clean, draggable panel that doesn't clutter your chart.
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Risk in Currency: See exactly how many dollars (or your account currency) you are risking.
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Zero Lag: Lightweight, event-driven code that won't slow down your platform.
🛡️ SAFETY FIRST The calculator ensures that the lot size never exceeds your broker's maximum allowed volume and never goes below the minimum lot size, preventing execution errors.
💡 PERFECT FOR ✓ Manual traders, Scalpers, and Day Traders. ✓ New traders learning the importance of the "1% Risk Rule." ✓ Prop Firm traders who must stay within strict drawdown limits.
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Price Mode Toggle: Switch instantly between Live Current Price or Specific Price entry for pending orders.
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Auto-Refresh System: Real-time updates every 2 seconds with a dedicated ON/OFF toggle.
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Risk Preset Buttons: Instant 1%, 2%, and 3% buttons—no more manual typing.
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Take Profit Calculator: Full profit potential display based on your TP pips.
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Risk:Reward Ratio: Live display of your R:R Ratio (e.g., 1:2.00) for every trade.
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Bidirectional Conversion: Enter Price → Get Pips OR Enter Pips → Get Price automatically with visual feedback.
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Tick-Sync Technology: In Current Price mode, the entry price updates automatically with every market tick.
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Premium UI: Polished, larger dashboard (280x480) with a professional Navy/SeaGreen color scheme.
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SL Price Field: Dedicated input for exact stop loss price levels.
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Smart Workflow: Read-only fields auto-lock/unlock based on your selected mode for a mistake-proof experience.
🚀 SUPER EASY TO USE
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Drag the EA onto any chart.
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Enter your Risk % and SL in Pips.
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Click CALCULATE.
📥 INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS
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Download the .mq5 file.
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In MT5, press F4 to open MetaEditor.
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Right-click the Experts folder -> Open Folder.
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Copy the file into this folder and Refresh the Navigator in MT5.
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Attach to chart; ensure "Algo Trading" are enabled.
✅ TESTED & RELIABLE 100% accurate tick value calculations for Forex, Metals, and CFDs.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ PLEASE RATE IF HELPFUL! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ If this calculator saves you time, please leave a 5-star review to support more free tools!
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