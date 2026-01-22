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SuperTrend Quant Pro Elite: Adaptive Statistical Trend Engine - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Quant Edge Traditional SuperTrend indicators suffer from "lag" and "whipsaws" because they use static multipliers. SuperTrend Quant Pro Elite solves this by using a Z-Score Normalization algorithm. It dynamically adjusts the trend-tracking sensitivity based on current market volatility, effectively widening the gap during spikes and tightening it during stable moves.
Key Technical Features:
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Adaptive Volatility Engine: Uses statistical Z-Score analysis to auto-adjust the ATR multiplier in real-time.
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Volume Confluence (VSA): Signals are only "Confirmed" when tick volume exceeds institutional averages, helping you avoid low-liquidity traps.
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Regime Detection: The indicator automatically identifies "Trending" (Solid Line) vs. "Choppy" (Dotted Line) environments using built-in ADX logic.
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Built-in MTF Scanner: A professional dashboard tracks the trend status across M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously on your current chart.
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Performance Metrics: Displays real-time Edge Probability (Win Rate) and Profit Factor based on the current timeframe's history.
Interpretation of Signals:
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Green Line/Arrow: Bullish momentum established. Look for Buy opportunities.
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Red Line/Arrow: Bearish momentum established. Look for Sell opportunities.
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Star (★) Icon: High-conviction signal where Volume and Trend Strength align.
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Dotted Line: Market is in a ranging/choppy phase; exercise caution.
Recommended Setup:
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Symbols: Works best on major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Indices (US30, GER40), and Gold (XAUUSD).
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Timeframes: Optimized for M15 and H1 for day trading; H4 and D1 for swing trading.
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